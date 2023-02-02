As the room of Tulsa's movers and shakers discussed the problems of today, they landed on themes of housing, mental health, public education, wealth gaps and growing divisions.

Whenever leaders gather to talk without any specific agenda, it never disappoints. The Tulsa World's Community Advisory Board recently met for a three-hour, thought-provoking conversation about the most pressing challenges facing the city and state.

It's reassuring — even energizing — how a diverse group can share experiences, listen and find consensus.

Since 2013, our editorial department selects a group of community influencers to help guide our news coverage and figure out how to make our communities better. We don't include elected officials but have former lawmakers on the board.

Public education has been a consistent topic through the years, and this year was no different. Among the worries: not having any qualified teachers in two years, toxic public perception of classroom culture, lagging pay, poor respect and lack of support from other community leaders.

Mental health dominated much of this year's discussion as it cuts across all professions, economic class, race and gender. The lack of access and affordability of mental health services affects everything from the workforce to police safety to school outcomes.

Intertwined closely with unmet brain health needs are homelessness and substance abuse. Closely related is the uptick in tempers flaring at employees at businesses, nonprofits or public institutions.

People are having a hard time dealing with letdowns and misunderstandings. The incivility shown in public life, often at civic- and political-related events, isn't helping. It's required more worry about security and safety.

Despite the data about Oklahoma's youth exhibiting increasing brain health needs, not all school districts are welcoming of partnerships for services, some say. It's often rooted in stigma and fear.

"We are seeing more (Adverse Childhood Experiences) than ever," said one member.

Housing needs surfaced prominently for the first time, with challenges in rising homelessness and lack of housing options for homeowners.

Many people are staying in their starter homes because prices for next-level up choices are exceeding faster than wages. Also, inadequate housing stock hinders business recruitment when considering infrastructure needs.

Regarding homelessness, the board reported a lack of protection for renters, predatory practices, apathy toward homeless community, frequent medical catastrophes, frequent layoffs and not enough jobs with a livable wage. Some members found that citywide housing committees excluded representatives from all affected groups.

Woven through this were calls to get at the root causes of poverty and wealth gaps.

One member quipped, "Oklahoma isn't a poor state but likes to play one on TV."

That refers to how Oklahoma has one of the lowest tax burdens nationally and often ranks in the middle of economic indicators. But, the wage and wealth gaps put a disproportionate number of residents in poverty and lower-income levels.

Some members questioned whether services and work of nonprofits and government agencies are as coordinated as they could be. There is a sense they aren’t in sync with each other, and some are concerned resources aren't getting where it needs to be.

Growing divisions, particularly between urban and rural areas, and hateful rhetoric against marginalized groups (LGBTQ+ and immigrants) rank high as concerns.

One member said candidates are being elected on fear and promises they will "stop progress." Others were critical at the lack of solutions from lawmakers. They emphasized a need for a more educated electorate and inspiring youth to vote.

It wasn't all focused on the downside. Board members had honest conversations about needed improvements. They also are the city's biggest champions — proud of what the city offers.

Tulsa has nationally recognized early education programs, top-notch Tulsa Police hiring standards, affordable cost-of-living, premiere arts and entertainment venues, effective economic development programs, strong tribal partnerships with schools, solid higher education choices and progressive career readiness opportunities.

Members agreed Tulsa is a good city, but too many of its residents are uneducated about its problems, particularly with what children and youth are facing.

Moving forward, members will be writing op-eds that will appear in Sunday print editions of the Tulsa World and shared online. They have flexibility to write on any topic of their choosing.

I appreciate the time and thoughtfulness the members give to this volunteer board and look forward to reading more of their views.