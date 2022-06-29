Ginnie Graham: Tulsa women getting illegal abortions before Roe entered scary, dangerous world

In early 1972, a married mother of three children in Tulsa was picked up at her home by two strangers, blindfolded and put on the floor of a car for a 30-minute trip for an illegal abortion.

Despite “kind and reassuring words,” she remained blindfolded through the procedure, which included being disrobed and given a dilation and curettage procedure, and was returned home. She never knew where she was taken or who performed the abortion.

“I wouldn’t want to do that again,” she said. “I wouldn’t want other women to have to go through that kind of criminal feeling.”

About a year before the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in January 1973, a young Tulsa World reporter did a series about women getting abortions — some legal, some illegal.

One story focused on women with means who traveled to New York for a legal procedure. The other explored a darker, more frightening world of underground, illegal abortions in the city.

Reporter Pat Atkinson, who retired from the Tulsa World after 28 years, says she remembers having to fight the male editors to do those stories.

“The paper didn’t want to touch it. They didn’t want me to do it,” she told me recently. “Very few on the job were women. Anytime I proposed stories of women being held down, like not being paid equally or not having rights, they weren’t interested.”

Atkinson went ahead and found women who would speak about their experiences. Then the editors were interested, in part because the Oklahoma Legislature was considering proposals to legalize abortion.

“I was surprised they got behind those stories then,” she said. “It took me a while to find women who would talk to me. I went through a lot of people to get to those women.”

The stories were published on Feb. 6-7 in 1972.

Atkinson protected the identity of the women, using only a first name, but included enough detail to understand their circumstances. She withheld their full names to prevent them from harassment or other retribution.

Mrs. Beverly J. paid $450 for her illegal — and blindfolded — abortion, which she described as “terrifying” because of the steps taken to protect the providers' identities.

She told Atkinson that her husband supported the abortion decision because a fourth child would “financially and emotionally bankrupt the family.”

For those seeking legal abortions, it was estimated that about 50 Tulsa women traveled each month outside the state. Atkinson found that it cost a minimum of $400 for the out-of-state trip and abortion procedure. About 100 women monthly were inquiring about the out-of-state option with area agencies and at least five local ob/gyn physicians.

Profiled was Nancy, a 21-year-old woman from a middle-class family, described as “the girl next door.”

Nancy said “panic and worry” set in after realizing she was pregnant and considering the alternatives of marriage, adoption or single motherhood. Calling her situation “desperate,” she scraped together $182 for a round-trip ticket to New York and $325 for the procedure. It would have cost $150 had she gone a week earlier and qualified for a clinic-based vacuum aspiration method used in the early stages of pregnancy.

Instead, she was admitted to a hospital for a dilation and curettage. She reported no complications. She never told her family or her boyfriend.

“I don’t remember much about it since I was given a general anesthetic. Just a few stomach pains in the recovery room, but mostly I just felt relieved and good,” she told Atkinson.

“I’m glad I had it done. It was really the only choice. But I feel sorry for other girls who may be in the same situation not knowing where to go or unable to get the money.”

Another woman traveling to New York was Cathy C., a 27-year-old college-educated single mother of two young children. She had trouble getting the money together, using an entire paycheck for the plane ticket and a partial payment for the procedure. It took her months to get caught up on bills.

“I just couldn’t take care of another child, and if I went ahead and had it, I wouldn’t have been able to put it up for adoption,” she told Atkinson.

She said she “felt bad about it … a little depressed … but it was something I had to do. It wouldn’t have been fair to the baby, most of all.”

Similar to Oklahoma’s current anti-abortion law, the state was operating under a 1910 law banning the procedure unless to save the life of the mother.

That included three psychiatric consultations to certify that the woman was potentially suicidal if the abortion didn’t occur. Then a hospital “abortion committee” had to review the case. Reports from that time show that the committees often purposely waited until the final weeks of pregnancy or after the birth for a decision.

Atkinson reported that national and local surveys indicated that about 74% of residents backed the repeal of the total abortion ban.

A story published Nov. 1, 1972, reported that a survey commissioned by the Oklahoma State Medical Association found that 60% of its members supported changing the state’s law. Showing some attitudes of the day, 72% supported a requirement to get the husband’s consent if he was available.

Atkinson went on to write more on the issue in subsequent years, after the Roe decision in 1973.

On March 3, 1974, she wrote about the opening of the state’s first operating clinic — Reproductive Services in Tulsa. About 200 women from the across the state, Missouri and Arkansas were getting abortions there monthly.

A counselor was assigned to stay with each patient through the entire procedure and after care. Women left with contraception information and a month’s supply of birth control.

Atkinson interviewed Julie, a divorced mother of two children who had used birth control that failed, and Mary, an 18-year-old whose boyfriend broke up with her after finding out about the pregnancy.

Mary described the procedure: “It hurt some, but I think it was an emotional hurt more than anything else. I’m glad I chose this way. … I guess the biggest relief was the people here. They made me feel secure through the whole thing, and they did everything to ease my worries. That meant more than anything.”

That teenage Mary would be about 66 years old now. Many of those women who got abortions in Atkinson’s story would be in their older years today.

They are seeing history repeat itself.

With the U.S. Supreme Court reversing the Roe decision — and 49 years of precedents that preserved the right — half the states now ban abortion.

Oklahoma has the most restrictive laws. The state is back with, essentially, the same 1910 law. Plus, there is a civil path that allows anyone to sue for a minimum of $10,000 any person suspected of "aiding and abetting" an abortion. Defendants cannot sue for damages if they prevail in a lawsuit brought against them.

The culture has changed in some ways, but the arguments for and against legal abortion are the same.

Atkinson says she can’t remember the specifics of all the women she interviewed through the years, but she recalls the era vividly.

“Why in the world are we going backward?” she asked. “I worked in and believed in ethical journalism. We worked hard at making sure people were educated about what was happening. Women still don’t have equal access in our country. We are going to go backward.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.