Ginnie Graham: Tulsa woman once considered suicide now first-generation college graduate helping others

It was Halloween 2014 when Cheala Green was driving around Tulsa listening to her closest friend trying to calm her by phone. She kept thinking about crashing to end her life.

“She said, ‘Think of your son. Remember him. Go home’” Green said. “But, it wasn’t working. It was that dark for me.”

Green found her way to Saint Francis Medical Center, which then referred her to Laureate Psychiatric Clinic for treatment.

“I knew I was not OK,” she said. “I went to the best place I could before harming myself. That’s what led me there and to be honest about the thoughts I was having. I knew I couldn’t stay where I had been; everything had kind of snowballed.”

That move saved her life, made her stronger and found a path to a profession helping others. That low point awakened Green to greater possibilities and a plan on how to get there.

The pandemic intensified mental health needs as people faced anxiety and depression over deaths, illnesses, job losses, isolation and uncertainty. Many have been forced to shift careers and reassess life’s priorities. It can be a scary place.

Green found herself in this spot years ago, and she came out with hope and a more prosperous future.