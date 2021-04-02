Ginnie Graham: Tulsa woman once considered suicide now first-generation college graduate helping others

It was Halloween 2014 when Cheala Green was driving around Tulsa listening to her closest friend trying to calm her by phone. She kept thinking about crashing to end her life.
“She said, ‘Think of your son. Remember him. Go home’” Green said. “But, it wasn’t working. It was that dark for me.”
Green found her way to Saint Francis Medical Center, which then referred her to Laureate Psychiatric Clinic for treatment.
“I knew I was not OK,” she said. “I went to the best place I could before harming myself. That’s what led me there and to be honest about the thoughts I was having. I knew I couldn’t stay where I had been; everything had kind of snowballed.”
That move saved her life, made her stronger and found a path to a profession helping others. That low point awakened Green to greater possibilities and a plan on how to get there.
The pandemic intensified mental health needs as people faced anxiety and depression over deaths, illnesses, job losses, isolation and uncertainty. Many have been forced to shift careers and reassess life’s priorities. It can be a scary place.
Green found herself in this spot years ago, and she came out with hope and a more prosperous future.
“I’ve always seen the value in therapy. Unfortunately, my financial situation did not allow me always to stay in therapy as long as I should,” she said. “But I’ve seen therapy work. If I can talk through a situation, I can process it and work through it.”
Green is among the speakers scheduled for the Tulsa Women Empowered virtual spring workshop Thursday and is a former scholarship recipient of the nonprofit.
Women Empowered is dedicated to helping women finish their college education. National data show that women took the biggest hits in job losses during the past year. The National Women’s Law Center found that more than 2.3 million women left the workforce since 2020, putting the female labor participation rate at the level of 1988.
Now is the time for women to confront what’s holding them back and possibly returning to higher education or other job training programs.
Green grew up in Tulsa, graduating from Nathan Hale High School in 1995. She obtained a business certification from Career Point College and worked mostly in the areas of customer service and call centers.
In 2010, she had a son and shifted her focus to him.
While attending outpatient therapy at Laureate three hours a day, four days a week. She realized her depression was rooted in her work at a call center.
“It was a very mundane non-fulfilling job,” she said. “I sat on the phone and argued with people about their cell phone bills. I had been in customer service for 20 years, and I was not in a fulfilling environment. I had to start processing what it was I enjoyed.
“I knew I needed change to the type of work that would make me feel happy about what I was doing, to be happy about getting up and going to work again.”
With encouragement from her sister and others in therapy, Green made a bold move: She met with an academic advisor at Tulsa Community College. She decided to pursue an associate’s degree in human services pre-social work.
At age 38 and a single mom of a pre-K son, Green was starting college. It was daunting, considering she didn’t enjoy high school, and no one in her family had a degree. But, her sister had gone back to seek a degree, giving her support and an example.
“I remembered my ongoing passion for helping others, whether it was helping someone with a ride to work for several weeks or volunteering to teach Bible class at church. I wanted to pay it forward to others,” she said. “But I realized a career meant possibly requiring more education.”
To deal with the anxiety, Green wrote down goals at the beginning of each term. She took it one class at a time, focusing on the lessons at that moment.
“The fear never goes away,” Green said. “Every semester is a new set of courses. If you work it, it will work out. If you can remember why you are doing this, you will do it. On the college journey, you can’t compare yourself. You have to do what’s best for you.”
Green graduated from TCC with a 4.0 grade point average and will receive her bachelor’s degree in social work from Northeastern State University next month with a 3.9 GPA. She will enter the master’s degree program at NSU in the fall.
Her sister obtained a bachelor’s degree in business and will graduate with an NSU master’s degree in leadership later this year. The women are first-generation university graduates.
“By the time I get a master’s degree, I will be 45. I’ll be 20 years from retirement where my classmates have 40 years left,” Green said. “But it’s never too late to start over. No one can stop you except for yourself. It’s easy to look at yourself and see reasons — like a husband or kids — for why you shouldn’t. Eventually, look at the bigger reasons why you should.”
Higher education opened up a world to Green beyond the classroom study.
Through TCC, she took two service-learning trips. One was to Seattle to work on projects reducing human trafficking in the area, and the other to Albuquerque to assist women transitioning into the community after prison.
“I had never even flown before,” Green said. “Those were opportunities that I wouldn’t have had if I didn’t pursue a college education.”
Green was active in student organizations and was involved in local projects, such as planning a Halloween party for adults with disabilities and gathering household needs for the Women in Recovery program.
She landed a position as a behavioral health aide for CREOKS Behavioral Health System. She continues working with children with challenging behaviors and coping skills in their schools.
Her experience brought her back to St. Francis, this time as a patient companion for children and youth who have been admitted following a suicide attempt or other self-harming behaviors. She sits with them and their families while waiting for placement at a psychiatric facility.
“The primary goal is to make sure they do not harm themselves, a basic-level safety monitor,” she said. “Because of my personality, I usually end up in conversation with a lot of them. Some are glad to open up, and some are on pause. I’ve always had a heart for working with kids.
“I tell them that who you are today does not define your tomorrow. I’ve lived that. I was that patient almost seven years ago.”
Celebrate Recovery has been part of Green’s healing.
“For me, it was about hurtful habits, hang-ups and life events,” she said. “It helped me understand how I got to the point where I was. It was about emotional and life choices.”
Right now, Green’s first career goal is to provide therapy and play therapy for children and youth. Though, her ultimate goal is to run a nonprofit helping women leaving prison successfully reunite with their children.
Green is concerned bout the latest data about mental health and jobs.
“During the pandemic, women were often the ones forced to stay at home when everything shut down,” Green said. “As frustrating and hurtful as it could be, it gave time to re-evaluate what we are going to do with our lives next.
“I want to let women know they can do anything they want if they put their minds to it. I don’t say that simply or frivolously. It doesn’t come without sacrifice and stress. But you can persevere on.”
