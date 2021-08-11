Ginnie Graham: Tulsa shaped by Community Service Council work for 80 years

Tulsa was feeling the lingering effects of the Depression and uncertainty from the ongoing world war. The council’s first project was the Directory of Welfare Services.

It quickly started programs around child care and family services. As World War II ended, the council created the Veterans Information and Referral Center.

By the end of the 1960s, the council had proven itself as the city’s definitive source for data and research. It showed that organizations could be proactive and preventative in addition to addressing current problems.

This aspect of the Community Service Council has not changed.

The nonprofit has an impressive track record of skilled analysts monitoring trends in health, economics, education and various demographics. It’s notably accurate in forecasting needs.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he has relied on the Community Service Council since being elected to the City Council.

When elected mayor in 2016, he asked former Community Service Council leader Phil Dessauer Jr. what areas ought to be a focus.

“He said nothing I could do would have as much long-lasting impact as bringing Tulsa’s growing Hispanic population into leadership,” Bynum said.