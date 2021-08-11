Ginnie Graham: Tulsa shaped by Community Service Council work for 80 years

Raising a glass for an early morning toast to the Community Service Council, Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart summed up the nonprofit’s importance.
“We wouldn’t have made it as far as we have without 211,” Dart said.
He was referring to the nonprofit’s helpline during this pandemic, just one of its critical services.
It’s fair to say Tulsa has been shaped by the Community Service Council.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the nonprofit. The city wouldn’t have made it this far this well without it.
The Community Service Council has served as a hub for research, data collection, problem-solving, networking and mobilizing groups around issues for decades.
The nonprofit helped launch programs that became the city’s most important agencies, including Family and Children’s Services, Tulsa Planning Commission, Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Tulsa Day Center, A New Leaf, A Way Home for Tulsa and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
“They have the infrastructure and leadership, but they have passion — passion to help those in need,” Dart said.
The Community Service Council was originally named the Council of Social Agencies in 1941 as 27 organizations formed it as a hub for city needs. It was to give a hawk’s eye view of current problems and anticipate future issues.
Tulsa was feeling the lingering effects of the Depression and uncertainty from the ongoing world war. The council’s first project was the Directory of Welfare Services.
It quickly started programs around child care and family services. As World War II ended, the council created the Veterans Information and Referral Center.
By the end of the 1960s, the council had proven itself as the city’s definitive source for data and research. It showed that organizations could be proactive and preventative in addition to addressing current problems.
This aspect of the Community Service Council has not changed.
The nonprofit has an impressive track record of skilled analysts monitoring trends in health, economics, education and various demographics. It’s notably accurate in forecasting needs.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he has relied on the Community Service Council since being elected to the City Council.
When elected mayor in 2016, he asked former Community Service Council leader Phil Dessauer Jr. what areas ought to be a focus.
“He said nothing I could do would have as much long-lasting impact as bringing Tulsa’s growing Hispanic population into leadership,” Bynum said.
That advice led Bynum to recruit Hispanic leaders into his administration and create the Welcoming Initiative to assist immigrants. That initiative grew to hosting naturalization ceremonies and helping with expenses in becoming citizens.
“Thirty years from now, Tulsa will be a majority Hispanic city, and, as mayor, I had a role in building a generation of leaders,” Bynum said.
When Tulsa was among five U.S. cities selected to participate in the Equality Indicators project by the 100 Resilient Cities group, Bynum turned to the Community Service Council to provide neutral, third-party data collectors.
It laid out the gaps among demographic groups in 55 areas of the city. That has been crucial in figuring out ways to improve life for all Tulsans.
“None of that happens without the Community Service Council,” Bynum said. “And that is just one little example of all the Community Service Council does.”
The work of the nonprofit evolves, always with a focus on underserved groups.
The 1970s brought about programs for residents with developmental needs and summer nutrition programs. The ‘80s established the AIDS Coalition of Tulsa, Child Care Resource Center and an emergency homeless shelter.
The 1990s brought along early childhood development awareness, drug court and mental health mobile crisis services. The 2000s expanded on alternative courts, strategic housing planning, child care and health care.
Many of these have continued along with support services for veteran families, parent education, eviction prevention and ongoing work on the Tulsa Equality Indicators.
Data leads the way. Sometimes, it’s hard for people to believe in the numbers because it paints a picture they don’t know.
But, it’s real and shows that Tulsa has far too many marginalized populations.
“People need to hear from all sources,” Dart said. “If people get information from the Community Service Council, it’s dead on.”
