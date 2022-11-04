Ginnie Graham: Tulsa physician's risky flight from the Nazis hold lessons for today

As the anniversary of Kristallnacht approaches next week, retired Tulsa ophthalmologist Marcel Binstock took time to recall his family's daring nighttime escape from the Nazis in 1942.

At age 87, Binstock's memory of his early childhood remains acute with lessons from eight decades ago relevant today.

"Mankind just doesn't seem able to live with each other," he said. "I wish mankind would somehow put greater emphasis on living in peace with one another and learning about people who are not like them, people of different races or religions. People must pay attention to who they choose as leaders. It only takes one to cause so much chaos."

Kristallnacht, or The Night of Broken Glass, was a series of pogroms carried out by Nazi leaders in Jewish communities on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Shattered glass littered the streets after the destruction of Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues and homes. Cemeteries also were vandalized.

Political officials blamed it on a spontaneous uprising and arrested 30,000 Jewish men without cause and sent them to concentration camps. It marked the first mass roundup of Jewish people.

This observance of this moment comes as the U.S. experiences a rise in antisemitism. It has been seen in recent words from Kanye West, slogans worn on shirts by Jan. 6 insurrectionists and even among extremist candidates for public office. In April, the Anti-Defamation League reported an all-time high of antisemitic incidences with 2,717 — a 34% increase from 2020. That's an average of seven cases of assault, harassment and vandalism a day.

History informs us why this trend is alarming. An event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tulsa Community College Southeast campus will feature four Tulsans to talk about their experiences with the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust.

Binstock will be among the speakers. He was born in 1935 in Strasbourg, France, a city just west of the Rhine River on the Franco-German border. As he entered school, his parents told him and his older sister to not tell classmates they were Jewish.

In 1939, the French government evacuated the city in preparation for a German attack. It took just six weeks starting in May 1940 for the Germans to seize Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France.

Upon occupation, the French ordered Jewish families to police stations to register by getting a stamp on their official government identification.

"My mother, a very law-abiding woman, went with our identification to do just that," Binstock said. "But when she got there, the French officer said, 'You're not a Jew, go home." She then insisted on getting the stamp for Jews. When she got home, my Dad said, 'You should've listened to that officer. He was trying to tell you something.'"

Seeing the climate deteriorate for Jewish people, the Binstock family made their way to Italy.

"The French government elected to cooperate with the Germans to persecute the Jews," Binstock said. "At the time, the Germans claimed they were just moving Jews to eastern Europe. What we didn't know was that the intention was to exterminate Jews. As a consequence, some of the Jews in our city went to the stations to travel to eastern Europe. They didn't know what their fate would be."

Binstock's father, who was from Poland, fought in World War I and was taken as a prisoner of war by the Germans. He became fascinated by German traditions and lived in the county after the Great War.

"My Dad had a fear of Germans," Binstock said. "He respected the German culture and people, until Hitler came to power. He saw how Jews were going to be treated and that's why he moved to France."

Italy wasn't home for long, as the county aligned with the Germans and participated in the Jewish oppression. Nighttime raids of Jewish homes led to mass arrests and deportations to camp.

"My Dad said it's very dangerous, and we can't stay here. So we made preparations to flee and go to Switzerland."

His mother was born in Switzerland, where her father and two brothers still lived. Binstock's older sister joined a girls youth organization that got her across the border as part of a tourist trip.

"She was 14, and my parents didn't know for weeks whether she actually made it," he said. "But they had no choice. They were desperate."

At age 7, Binstock and his parents found a man who had a way to get them over the Swiss border, but it was complicated and risky.

The family got on a train bound for a French destination at night during a winter month. The man had them jump from the train at a specific point. Because of Nazi patrols, the family crawled about 150 yards to a river that served as the border. They then swam to safety.

"My parents shielded me from as much bad stuff," Binstock said. "They never said a word about what was happening. They didn't talk to me about it. I guess they didn't want me to worry. I was told this was an outing, like a trip. I remember it being nighttime and chilly."

As they were walking along a highway, a Swiss officer came by and took the family into custody. They separated the parents with Binstock staying with his father in a jail cell. They underwent questioning for two days, with particular focus on his mother who spoke the local Swiss-German dialect.

"We found out later they thought she might be a spy for the Germans," Binstock said.

They were moved to a refugee camp and not allowed to communicate with anyone outside the facility. A woman who was being released from the camp smuggled out a note from the family to one of his uncles, who then successfully petitioned his government for their release.

The Binstock family reunited with his sister and settled in Zurich until the war's end. He recalled a teacher once encouraging his class to talk about their faith traditions.

"I didn't know how I was going to handle that," he said. "I think he could tell I was uncertain, so he didn't ask me. But a Swiss kid later asked me, and I said, 'I'm a Protestant.' I didn't know what else to do."

After the war, they returned to France but then made an immigration application in 1948 to the United States. They had family members living in New York and were approved. After arrival, they settled in Vineland, New Jersey, where he graduated high school in 1957.

Binstock graduated from the University of Indiana with a zoology degree. He moved to New York where he was in demand with Wall Street bankers because he spoke three languages.

After deciding to become a physician, he went to medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1963. He moved to Los Angeles for an internship and start of his career. After working in an emergency room for awhile, Binstock decided to specialize in ophthalmology and went to Georgetown University for training and then Baylor University for a retina subspecialty.

At Baylor, Binstock had a colleague who was a descendant of the Perryman family, who were among Tulsa's early settlers.

"He kept talking about how great Tulsa was so I came up to take a look," he said.

Binstock was recruited by Hillcrest Hospital because the city had no retina specialists at the time. He had a Tulsa practice for more than 40 years. He is now retired.

Through the years, Binstock has spoken to school groups about his escape from the Nazis. He ended it saying the same thing.

"Be very careful who you select as your leaders. It only takes one to create so much havoc," he said. "I fear for young people right now. I don't like what I'm seeing."