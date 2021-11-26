Ginnie Graham: Tulsa physician reflects on decades of treating AIDS and HIV patients

Haas is retiring at the end of the year. She plans to work part time in long-term care facilities and hospice care. She says she’ll still volunteer with AIDS and HIV organizations.

She keeps a file of thank-you notes from patients, and her husband, Murray Thibodeaux, has patients tell him how Haas saved their lives.

“You feel like you’ve done good in this world and made a difference in people’s lives,” Haas said. “It’s been a wonderful journey and something I never thought I’d do in my life. There were times I was down and it was tough.

“But I also met so many nice people. It is good just being part of the solution.”

Her life took a turn while sitting in a church, but she’s not a church-going person.

“It’s a personal thing. I talk to God several times a day, like having a friend there,” she said. “What this has done is made me much more accepting of other religions and lifestyles and not judging.

“I believe in God, and most of us have a central God. For me, God is a force or energy. I believe we need to follow the Golden Rule.