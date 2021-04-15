Ginnie Graham: Tulsa Health Department sharing stories of why people get COVID-19 vaccine

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been emotional for some people, physical proof the pandemic’s hardships may be winding down.
There has been joy and relief, but also sorrow for those who died before this medical breakthrough was created.
The Tulsa Health Department has been asking patrons to share a 15-second videos on why they choose to get the vaccine. Video montages of these spots are shared on its Facebook and Twitter social media pages under #OurShot918.
“We knew early on that health care workers receiving the first vaccines were the most trusted source of information about vaccines, and we wanted to provide an opportunity to amplify the voices of those trusted individuals,” said spokeswoman Leanne Stephens.
THD continued to collect stories from people as they became eligible. The goal is to encourage others and to be confident in receiving the vaccine.
“Real stories, from real people, who represent all walks of life; we have been encouraged by the submissions we’ve received,” Stephens said. “Some are heartwarming, some are humorous, and some are just really creative. We are working to collect and produce videos in other languages too.”
Here’s a sampling of what some people said:
“I’m so grateful to have gotten this. I’m a dental hygienist. I work inches from people’s mouths all day long, so I’m ready for the world to start showing our smiles again.”
“For the last 25 years, my life has been dedicated to helping people. One way of doing that is getting the COVID vaccine.”
“I want to be a part of saving someone else’s life, and I’m happy I did this.”
“It’s the smart thing to do.”
“I got the vaccine because science is amazing, and I want to see my family again.”
“If we’re going to get through this, we’ve got to get vaccinated. I’m pleading with you. It’s safe. I’m here. I didn’t turn purple, so I think it’s a good thing.”
“So glad to get this COVID vaccine. It was quick and painless. I did it for my family, my community , my country and for you. I would highly suggest you get it too. Let’s crush this thing.”
Many people opt to share photos with a statement.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum posted a photo holding his vaccination card, “Got my 1st shot! Thank you to @TulsaHealthDept and @HealthyOklahoma for deploying vaccine as quickly as you can get it. For those of us who hate what this pandemic has put us through, this is the best way for us to stomp it into the ground.”
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist took a photo after her vaccination stating, “I’m grateful for science, scientists, public health and medical professionals! Get your vaccine as soon as you are able! Let’s show COVID the exit.”
For a couple of months, social media has been filled with people getting shots and proudly displaying their vaccine verification. Those may be more important than ever.
Oklahoma has given 32% of the population at least one dose, and 19% are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state profiles. In Tulsa County, about 25% are fully vaccinated.
That still leaves a significant majority needing the vaccine. At this point, plenty of vaccine is available through the state, tribes and federal veteran’s programs.
For residents who don’t mind the mass vaccination sites, are comfortable with online technology and have transportation, getting a shot is easy.
Now comes other challenges. Oklahoma is moving into the phase of needing targeted outreach for difficult-to-reach populations and convincing skeptics that the vaccine is safe.
That first obstacle is a logistical one that involves getting to people where they live.
The Tulsa Health Department and its community partners plan to open more clinics in specific areas. Executive Director Bruce Dart said workers will go door-to-door if they need to for people to get access.
Preventing more deaths from COVID-19 is that important.
The second hurdle is a tougher wall.
Information about the vaccines, from the clinical trials to side effects, are well-reported, if people will pay attention to reputable health sources. People looking for a reason to shun the vaccine will find one because plenty of false, misleading and alarmist junk is out there, especially online.
It’s going to take a one-on-one approach. A person may not know the internationally respected infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, but if their pastor gets the vaccine, then they’ll think it’s OK.
We need those testimonials. We need people to say why they got vaccinated. We need people to return to enlightenment, reason and science.
In my home, three of us are eligible for vaccination, and we are have all done it. The same goes for Mom and my stepdad, my sister and brother-in-law and all my aunts and uncles. Some I haven’t seen since 2019.
That’s why we got vaccinated: to gather with family and friends again, to help make schools safer, to do all we can to keep everyone healthy.
I want to be part of the solution, and this is the best way to do that. I believe in the science and have trust and faith in the leadership from Fauci to Dart.
It’s time for everyone to spread the news of their how they aren’t throwing away their shot. Post on social media at #OurShot 918 or send in a video to THD at https://bit.ly/3a7QvK9
