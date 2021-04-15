Ginnie Graham: Tulsa Health Department sharing stories of why people get COVID-19 vaccine

The Tulsa Health Department and its community partners plan to open more clinics in specific areas. Executive Director Bruce Dart said workers will go door-to-door if they need to for people to get access.

Preventing more deaths from COVID-19 is that important.

The second hurdle is a tougher wall.

Information about the vaccines, from the clinical trials to side effects, are well-reported, if people will pay attention to reputable health sources. People looking for a reason to shun the vaccine will find one because plenty of false, misleading and alarmist junk is out there, especially online.

It’s going to take a one-on-one approach. A person may not know the internationally respected infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, but if their pastor gets the vaccine, then they’ll think it’s OK.

We need those testimonials. We need people to say why they got vaccinated. We need people to return to enlightenment, reason and science.

In my home, three of us are eligible for vaccination, and we are have all done it. The same goes for Mom and my stepdad, my sister and brother-in-law and all my aunts and uncles. Some I haven’t seen since 2019.