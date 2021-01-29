Ginnie Graham: Tulsa Dreamer explains the bigger dream for immigration reform

He and his mother paid a human smuggler $2,400 to reunite them with his father working in Tulsa. They spent an entire night going across a desert, shredding his pants to shorts and leaving his feet covered by blisters.

“I remember being so afraid of her not being able to make it,” he said. “We ran the entire night, and I had fear of getting lost out there. I still lie awake with that. I sometimes doubt myself that I would do it again.

“My experience was already traumatic. If we would’ve been separated after living through that, well, I can’t imagine. I was horrified by it. Adding to that fear of being separated, it adds so many other layers to it.”

Being undocumented meant never returning to their home country and never doing anything to gain attention. Reyes and his family were not able to attend the funerals of his three grandparents in Mexico.

As Dreamers age, they better appreciate these decisions by the parents.