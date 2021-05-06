Ginnie Graham: Tulsa County social worker gets a day and street after 30 years of serving others

For three decades, Linda Johnston has worked wonders in a county department without fanfare as she developed a nationally replicated pharmaceutical program for low-income residents, operated a homeless shelter and evolved emergency response.
Johnston did all this under the radar, saving tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.
The 69-year-old executive director of the Tulsa County Social Services department says she’s not ready for retirement, but a group of friends are ensuring her corner of the world never forgets Johnston’s contributions.
On Monday, the county will observe Linda J. Johnston Day and erect a street sign at Gilcrease Museum Road and Charles Page Boulevard as Linda Johnson Way. That’s a intersection right outside her office window.
“I’m stunned at what God has given me the opportunity to do,” Johnston said. “I came from this little bitty town in Texas … I’ve just been given so many opportunities here. I’m just going to run with them every opportunity I get.”
A career standout was creating the Tulsa County Recycled Medication Program. It has been replicated in 48 states, Canada and other nonprofits and received numerous national, state and local awards.
As drug prices surged in the 90s, the county’s discount pharmacy wasn’t going to keep pace.
Johnston recognized there must be a better way. She joined forces with Tulsa physician Dr. Jerry Gustafson, former Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. George Prothro and Mike Lapolla, a medical school administrator and public health researcher.
It was a long-haul project starting with a need to change the laws for allowing medication donations. Because such a program was new, many lawmakers couldn’t wrap their heads around it.
Two points were emphasized: the cost savings and the environment. With medications being sent into the sewers, there was growing research that this could effect the water supply and soil quality.
Johnston became savvy at talking with lawmakers and came up with a marketing idea to use M&M candy to show how the medications would be repacked.
It took seven years, but the laws were changed and program launched.
“It inspires me to have those challenges to think differently,” Johnston said. “One of my favorite things to do is to take an old problem, or a plaguing problem, and spend time thinking of a new and innovative way of doing it. I don’t believe the answer is always to throw a lot of money at a problem. The recycled meds program is a perfect example of that.”
The volunteers to pick up donated medication come from the ranks of retired physicians, whom Johnston called “an army of angels.”
Former Tulsa County Medical Society Executive Director Mona Whitmire worked closely with Johnston to recruit volunteers and promote the program.
“Linda Johnston has changed many lives in our community through her work, which she consistently goes about with kindness and love,” Whitmire said. “Linda has been boots on the ground for the Tulsa County Medication Recycling Program, finding shelter for the homeless and helping our neighbors rebuild their lives after natural disasters, such as tornados and floods.
“She is the first one to say ‘yes’ when someone is in need. Her dedication and commitment to making life better for the underserved is awe-inspiring.”
The program does not handle Schedule II narcotics such as oxycodone or codeine. It does provide people with high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, allergies and other disorders a place to obtain affordable medication.
It reduced the county’s budget for the program to less than $15,000 since 2004 for packaging and storage. The value of the nearly 259,000 prescriptions dispensed is about $26.4 million.
“We’ve spent less $15,000 to recycle $26 million in medications. That’s a pretty good investment in taxpayer dollars,” Johnston said.
Lapolla was among the group arranging the honor for Johnston, calling her his “favorite county staff member.”
“For many years she has quietly provided free pharmacy services for Tulsa’s neediest residents in ways that are nationally pioneering and lasting. She has become the nation’s foremost authority on the recycling of prescription medicine and is the friend of the taxpayer by saving the county tens of millions of dollars over her career. What’s not to love?”
The homeless shelter is the other major county social service. It’s an issue that almost makes Johnston cry every time she talks about it.
The county shelter focuses services on homeless families with children. The design is like an apartment to give a sense of home. Services to help with jobs, education and mental health are wrapped around them.
Johnston said less than 6% return to homelessness after going through the county program.
“We do a lot of work before they leave,” she said. “They know they can call us and we will help them directly, indirectly, point in right direction or hold their hand. We don’t’ want them to return to homelessness. We do a tremendous amount of work with families before put them into housing. It’s a good investment up front.”
Disaster recovery was a responsibility she didn’t expect but felt a social worker’s perspective was important. She serves as the chairperson for the Tulsa Area Long-Term Recovery Committee with Tim Lovell of Disaster Resilience Network. They raise funds, line up contractors and secure staff for disaster response and recovery.
“There is always something I’m interested in and intrigued by,” Johnston said. “I want to get involved in things and see if there isn’t a chance to do something different and make the world a better place.”
