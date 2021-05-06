Ginnie Graham: Tulsa County social worker gets a day and street after 30 years of serving others

“For many years she has quietly provided free pharmacy services for Tulsa’s neediest residents in ways that are nationally pioneering and lasting. She has become the nation’s foremost authority on the recycling of prescription medicine and is the friend of the taxpayer by saving the county tens of millions of dollars over her career. What’s not to love?”

The homeless shelter is the other major county social service. It’s an issue that almost makes Johnston cry every time she talks about it.

The county shelter focuses services on homeless families with children. The design is like an apartment to give a sense of home. Services to help with jobs, education and mental health are wrapped around them.

Johnston said less than 6% return to homelessness after going through the county program.

“We do a lot of work before they leave,” she said. “They know they can call us and we will help them directly, indirectly, point in right direction or hold their hand. We don’t’ want them to return to homelessness. We do a tremendous amount of work with families before put them into housing. It’s a good investment up front.”