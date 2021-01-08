Ginnie Graham: Tulsa County has a history of mobilizing for mass vaccinations

As the COVID-19 vaccine fumbles in a national and state rollout, it feels like an unprecedented effort to immunize the U.S. population. It is not.
Just a few years ago, two retired Tulsa doctors ruminated about the massive undertaking in 1963 by the Tulsa County Medical Society to get the polio vaccine into every resident. It remains one of the organization's most ambitious and successful initiatives.
Dr. Robert K. Endres, a noted pediatrician, and Dr. Albert Brownlee, a pediatric allergist and immunologist, recounted this part of the city's past for a local medical history book.
They are considered among the founding doctors of the city's modern health care system, earning the respect and admiration for their accomplished careers.
Proud of the polio vaccine project, they recalled details of dosing sugar cubes and the exhausting hours of night and weekend clinics. It was worth it, they said.
"Of all the contagious diseases that the pioneer pediatrician had to deal with, polio must have been one of the worse," Endres wrote in a history of early Tulsa medicine.
Sadly, Tulsa lost these physicians last year. Endres died on Dec. 12 at age 97, and Brownlee died on June 8, his 88th birthday.
The lessons they learned have not been forgotten. They made certain to document and tell of what it took to immunize Tulsa County.
Polio was contracted through a highly contagious virus that often led to infantile paralysis. Treatment involved putting patients into iron lungs, which were torpedo-shaped respirators. Survivors often had lifelong disabilities.
That nation's worst polio outbreak was in 1952 with 3,145 deaths and one in 200 patients paralyzed. Tulsa felt that too with overcrowded hospitals and growing cases.
The city had severe epidemics in 1931, 1943 and 1949. It led to the temporary shuttering of schools, closing of swimming pools and playgrounds and avoidance of theaters. Exposed people would quarantine and often kept a physical distance.
During the worst days, the Tulsa World ran front page stories noting the number of new cases, deaths and people released from the hospital.
Dr. Jonas Salk developed the first vaccine that was used in 1955, reducing but not eliminating the disease. It protected people from the disease but not from being unknowing transmitters.
In 1961, an oral vaccine created by Dr. Albert Sabin generated antibodies that allowed a body to attack the virus, preventing transmission. Taking it with sugar made it even more popular, inspiring the Disney classic "A Spoon Full of Sugar."
Major cities held mass immunizations programs that reached anywhere from 65% to 95% of its populations.
Seeing this, members of the Tulsa County Medical Society voted to sponsor local program distributing the Sabin vaccine with a goal of 100% county coverage.
Endres led the campaign, becoming Tulsa's most quoted and trusted expert on the vaccine. Brownlee was among the volunteer doctors in the effort.
Before the first dose was ever distributed, each step of the initiative was well-reported.
Doses were purchased by the society directly from the manufacturer. Residents were asked to contribute 25 cents for the vaccine, but no one was turned away.
Tulsa organizations rallied behind the efforts with volunteers and resources. Many boards, including the city commission and parent-teacher associations, voted to endorse the vaccine's use.
About 2,000 volunteers were mobilized, including nurses, pharmacists, Boy Scouts, Kiwanians, custodians, Civil Defense patrolmen and educators. Everyone seemed to find a role.
"Our Tulsa doctors feel that we now have the instrument to eradicate polio permanently, and that we must not wait any longer to use the vaccine," Endres said in a Jan. 7, 1963, article. "At a single blow — through the simple expedient of swallowing a cube of sugar — polio can be stamped out. One case of a stricken child or of a stricken parent is too many."
About 50 locations were set up staffed with volunteer health care workers and at least one physician. The census was used to determine where to locate the clinics, and many schools were used.
After the first day of the clinics, only about 47% received the vaccine. Many of those under-represented were among low-income neighborhoods. It was also raining, and many kids were out for other ailments like chicken pox and the flu.
The volunteer corps didn't give up. They doubled down and kept the clinics open. It got better.
Newspapers carried several feature stories, explanation pieces and Q&A interviews to encourage immunization. The PTA groups started telephone chains and faith leaders took up the cause.
By the month's end, 97% of school-age children were immunized. By May, about 70% of all county residents received the vaccine.
The society didn't get that 100%, but it reached more than three-fourths of the county. That's pretty good and normalized the act of being vaccinated.
But, it took an entire community.
Eventually, polio was eradicated. Oklahoma's last case was in 1969.
If Drs. Endres and Brownlee were here to tell the tale, they would have some takeaways: believe in science, coordinate with others and communicate clearly.
