Ginnie Graham: Tulsa County has a history of mobilizing for mass vaccinations

About 50 locations were set up staffed with volunteer health care workers and at least one physician. The census was used to determine where to locate the clinics, and many schools were used.

After the first day of the clinics, only about 47% received the vaccine. Many of those under-represented were among low-income neighborhoods. It was also raining, and many kids were out for other ailments like chicken pox and the flu.

The volunteer corps didn't give up. They doubled down and kept the clinics open. It got better.

Newspapers carried several feature stories, explanation pieces and Q&A interviews to encourage immunization. The PTA groups started telephone chains and faith leaders took up the cause.

By the month's end, 97% of school-age children were immunized. By May, about 70% of all county residents received the vaccine.

The society didn't get that 100%, but it reached more than three-fourths of the county. That's pretty good and normalized the act of being vaccinated.

But, it took an entire community.

Eventually, polio was eradicated. Oklahoma's last case was in 1969.