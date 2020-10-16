Ginnie Graham: Tulsa back on track for how best to address homelessness

Leading this effort is Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director and the interim director for Housing Solutions, a stand-alone nonprofit formerly known as A Way Home for Tulsa program in the Community Service Council.

“You have to start by recognizing homelessness itself is complex and looks a lot different than you may think,” Gligo said. “We see homelessness across the city, and it may not be what you think it looks like.”

A guiding document has been a four-year strategic plan developed from the input of more than 100 community leaders. It focuses on preventing homelessness, creating more housing options and offering coordinated supports for people with problems keeping shelter.

Much has happened in a short amount of time.

Last week, street outreach teams of police officers, social workers and mental health experts met with different downtown encampments. They provided information and conversation, not citations.

An interesting exchange occurred when a police officer and a person in an encampment recognized each other from high school; a reminder we are not so different from each other.