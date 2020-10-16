Ginnie Graham: Tulsa back on track for how best to address homelessness

Each encampment of people who are homeless have a different culture, different needs.
One may have young adults new to the streets. Another may be a family experiencing new job losses. A growing number are victims of resumed evictions. Some may be long-time friends with chronic challenges.
Then, there are people without homes who no one sees. They scrap together cash for a cheap motel. They crash at a friend’s house. Or, families double or triple up in a place meant as a single-family unit.
This is what impact teams — mental health outreach workers and housing advocates — are finding as they ramp up efforts to connect with homeless Tulsans during the pandemic.
The Tulsa way of reducing homelessness has gotten back on track with a more social-service approach through agency partnerships.
Last month, some city officials wanted police sweeps of homeless encampments near downtown under the threat of legal citations. It was an outdated, ineffective and wrong idea.
Advocates with more knowledge of the issues behind homelessness already knew this. They deserve a thank you for convincing others to avoid that tactic.
Leading this effort is Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director and the interim director for Housing Solutions, a stand-alone nonprofit formerly known as A Way Home for Tulsa program in the Community Service Council.
“You have to start by recognizing homelessness itself is complex and looks a lot different than you may think,” Gligo said. “We see homelessness across the city, and it may not be what you think it looks like.”
A guiding document has been a four-year strategic plan developed from the input of more than 100 community leaders. It focuses on preventing homelessness, creating more housing options and offering coordinated supports for people with problems keeping shelter.
Much has happened in a short amount of time.
Last week, street outreach teams of police officers, social workers and mental health experts met with different downtown encampments. They provided information and conversation, not citations.
An interesting exchange occurred when a police officer and a person in an encampment recognized each other from high school; a reminder we are not so different from each other.
About a month ago, the former Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center was converted into a temporary, drop-in shelter. The existing shelters had to limit capacity due to the pandemic, and the Tulsa Day Center is undergoing renovations.
The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma has been operating a “quarantine hotel” for people who need to be isolated due to COVID-19 but don’t have a permanent home. The program helps people who tested positive, are waiting for results or fit into an at-risk group.
There are efforts to get eviction help through the federal pandemic relief aid.
“This is about respecting the dignity and humanity of folks experiencing homelessness and have situations that are challenging,” Gligo said. “That’s what sets Tulsa apart from other cities.”
This quick pace was helped by the city’s decision to use $1.5 million of federal CARES Act funding for efforts to prevent homelessness.
The pandemic has moved the strategic plan along at warp speed. What was expected to take two to three years to achieve, such as the drop-in shelter, has been reached.
Some of what is being learned will stay when the pandemic passes. This includes how data is shared, outreach management and use of the overflow shelter.
“We need low barriers for housing and need to be agile to adapt shelter practices to needs,” Gligo said.
Next up will be better planning for discharge from institutions such as foster care, jails or hospitals. People leaving these places need to have a place to go.
Planning for housing problems due to natural disaster or changing health care needs are part of the discussion. Also, more work is needed to bring Tulsa’s ranking of evictions down from No. 11 in the nation.
“If you don’t stop the inflow of homelessness, you will never catch up on the back end,” Gligo said. “If you are going to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring, then we need to focus on prevention and make sure we are working to do what we can so people do not get to that point.
“The only solution to homelessness is housing.”
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
