Ginnie Graham: Tulsa architect Charles Ward saw beauty everywhere he looked

On display with my Christmas decorations are a handful of cards with prints of original drawings created by Tulsa architect Charles Ward.
There are gorgeous places of worship like London’s St. Martin-in-the-Fields and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome mixed with a healthy number of University of Oklahoma campus buildings like Gaylord Hall and the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Inside, in perfect cursive penmanship, Ward always wrote the kindest words of holiday wishes for peace and joy. I felt honored to be on his Christmas card list, not just for the artwork, but for his friendship.
Ward died at age 96 on Nov. 23. The news was sad in a year filled with sadness and sorrow.
At the same time, the story of Ward’s life is worth a smile and celebration. His memory a reminder of how to live with purpose, humility and love.
Ward helped build Tulsa, literally.
A noted architect, he designed Central Library, Southminster Presbyterian Church, the Page Belcher Golf Course, Education Service Center, LaFortune Stadium, former Thornton YMCA and the Rudisill North and Martin regional libraries.
In 1963, he designed the “Comma” house at 7007 S. Delaware Place, known for its circular architecture. He lived there for decades with his late wife, Shirley, raising their sons, Charles III and Leslie, and later two of their grandchildren, Charles IV and Elizabeth.
When the Tulsa library began discussing renovating Central Library, I looked up Ward for comment. It became the first of many conversations over the course of years.
He was charming storyteller, leaving people feeling inspired and entertained. Reporters before and after me remember well their time with him.
Ward walked through Central Library with me before it was renovated, speaking of the trendsetting use of carpet, low book stacks and book display kiosks. He spoke about the teamwork, his favorite past library leaders and the unusual decision to build a foundation in the atrium.
His sharp memory half a century after the project included the art pieces chosen for each wall. At 92, he strolled through the $55 million renovated library, calling it “marvelous” and “special.”
Ward didn’t have an ego; he didn’t bring attention to himself. He preferred to talk about his family, an occasional local news item or OU, delighting in finding out we shared the same alma mater.
Like many World War II veterans, he didn’t initiate conversation about his service. But, he didn’t shy away once it came up.
I only learned about his war experience when asking how he got interested in architecture.
Ward became enamored with historic buildings while he fought his way across Europe. He was part of D-Day as a platoon leader with the Army’s 5th Infantry Division and later assigned to Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army.
Patton personally awarded Ward the Silver Star. He had many other decorations including the Bronze Star with “V” device, the Purple Heart with clusters and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. After V-E Day, he briefly served as the occupational mayor of the Bavarian town Simbach.
Through the push across Europe, Ward took notice of the majestic cathedrals. He made intricate sketches, some becoming Christmas cards.
Even in war, Ward found beauty. That was how he lived, always with optimism and a smile.
Ward returned to OU after the war and studied under the legendary architect Bruce Goff.
After family tragedy orphaned two of his grandchildren, Ward and his wife, both in their late 60s, raised them. He didn’t bring that up either. It was his granddaughter, Tulsa attorney Elizabeth Carroll, who pointed it out.
With so many grandchildren today being raised by grandparents, Carroll wanted to show the potential strength of those relationships. She spoke of her grandparents’ love and patience during a time of chaos and uncertainty.
Watching the two interact during a lunch was lovely. Ward worried about his granddaughter’s appetite as she told stories about him taking her to 5 a.m. swim practices. They laughed; they joked; they hugged.
Ward never viewed family as a sacrifice; it was a joy of his life.
Those are the great contributions of Charles Ward. He built some of Tulsa’s most acclaimed landmarks and fought gallantly as a soldier, but he also built a loving home and friendships across generations.
His personal life is as heartening as his professional one.
I’ll miss those Christmas cards, but the man is unforgettable. Tulsa and the world have been blessed to have had him in it for as long as we did.
Featured video:
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!