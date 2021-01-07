Ginnie Graham: Trump's attorney started career as a fiery advocate for Oklahoma women's rights

“The reality is that everyone isn’t equal. What we said we wanted was an equal chance, not a guaranteed equality of outcome,” Mitchell said.

In her four terms, Mitchell backed efforts to create universal early childhood education and reform public education that included more funding.

In 1986, she unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor, losing in the runoff.

Mitchell said in a 2007 interview one of her role models was former Oklahoma lawmaker Hannah Atkins, the first Black woman elected to the Oklahoma House and Oklahoma secretary of state. She also cited the late Democrat House Speaker Dan Draper as a mentor.

“I had a lot of really smart colleagues, and we did a lot of good,” she said. “Some of the things I thought we should’ve done, we didn’t do. And as I look back on it, that’s probably a good thing.”