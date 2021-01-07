Ginnie Graham: Trump's attorney started career as a fiery advocate for Oklahoma women's rights

The attorney heard on tape with President Donald Trump encouraging Georgia officials to “recalculate” votes is a former liberal Oklahoma legislator who once championed the Equal Rights Amendment.
The national spotlight is on Cleta (Deatherage) Mitchell, a native of Oklahoma City, for her role as one of Trump’s attorneys seeking proof of election fraud.
Though Mitchell, 70, made her legal career representing conservative organizations and perspectives, she started as a fiery advocate for Oklahoma women’s rights.
Mitchell graduated from Classen High School before earning her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma. She was a Democrat elected to the Oklahoma House in 1976, becoming the first woman in the U.S. to serve as chair of a state House committee of appropriations and budget.
As a legislator, Mitchell joined forces with the late former Tulsa Rep. Penny Williams to pass the ERA. It’s a position Jim Inhofe once supported as a state legislator, too.
Four years ago, Mitchell reflected on her Oklahoma ERA days, saying the amendment is no longer needed, saying women have all the rights of men.
“The reality is that everyone isn’t equal. What we said we wanted was an equal chance, not a guaranteed equality of outcome,” Mitchell said.
In her four terms, Mitchell backed efforts to create universal early childhood education and reform public education that included more funding.
In 1986, she unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor, losing in the runoff.
Mitchell said in a 2007 interview one of her role models was former Oklahoma lawmaker Hannah Atkins, the first Black woman elected to the Oklahoma House and Oklahoma secretary of state. She also cited the late Democrat House Speaker Dan Draper as a mentor.
“I had a lot of really smart colleagues, and we did a lot of good,” she said. “Some of the things I thought we should’ve done, we didn’t do. And as I look back on it, that’s probably a good thing.”
After leaving the House in 1984, she married Dale Mitchell, chairman of the board of Fidelity National Bank, a second marriage for both. He was later convicted by the federal government for fraud.
This experience convinced Mitchell government is too big, evolving her social views to the conservative right.
After moving to Washington, D.C., in 1991, she transformed her trajectory into conservative causes. She entered the national political scene as director of the Term Limits Legal Institute.
In 1998, Mitchell co-founded the Washington, D.C., law firm of Sullivan & Mitchell. That merged in 2001 with Foley & Lardner.
Mitchell, a board member of the National Rifle Association, represented the NRA in challenging campaign finance reform. She defended the right of 527 nonprofit groups, used by political parties and political action committees, to not disclose donors.
She has appeared on behalf of conservatives to erase limits on campaign contributions, to oppose same-sex marriage and to allege targeting by the IRS. Her conservative commentary regularly appears on networks and in print media.
As the personal attorney for former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, she helped set up the legal defense fund after he resigned from the Environmental Protection Agency after a series of ethics investigations.
Her Twitter account includes a retweet about a Danish study claiming masks don’t work against viruses and a video alleging the Georgia recount was faked.
Her original posts include: “The Georgia ‘recount’ is a sham. Total sham. It is a cover for (secretary of state).” “Watch Newsmax! Only media outlet NOT calling for Biden!” “Donate to Ensure ONLY LEGAL VOTES Count—Tea Party Patriots.”
On Sunday, Mitchell was heard on the Trump tape requesting access to voting records and wanting more information about the state investigations. At times, she disagreed with the president or attempted to correct him.
Mitchell’s reputation as a top attorney with an elite firm raises interest because Trump hasn’t been able to attract a lawyer of her caliber. His other advisors have been from smaller, inexperienced firms or are personal friends, such as Rudy Guiliani.
A statement released Monday by Foley & Lardner stated it was “concerned’ about her participation in the call, adding its attorneys do not represent parties “seeking to contest the results of the presidential election” but did allow its lawyers to volunteer as private citizens in observing recounts.
On Tuesday, Mitchell resigned from the firm.
Featured video: