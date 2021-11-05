Ginnie Graham: Travels with my Mom and her manila folder

Recently, Mom and I went to Chicago for a family wedding. It was the first trip since the pandemic started, and a return to the hilarity of watching Mom in the wilds of the world.

Mom not only prints out her airline boarding pass, she also carries a manila folder filled with what's deemed important information for the trip.

There's the hotel confirmation, lists of restaurants nearby and printouts of possible shopping excursions and tourist sites. She totes around physical magazines and books. Oh, the snacks for days, sometimes entire meals.

This all fits in a purse that is not much bigger than the size of that folder. It's some Harry Potter magic she refuses to share.

This is what it's like traveling with Mom. No use in fighting it, just lean into her old-school ways and plan on being at the airport two hours early. It's her security blanket, and it hurts no one.

Her retirement has been filled with trips around the world. She's made it a point to get away with my sister and I when we can. She's in charge of planning because her organization skills surpass Marie Kondo.

She color-codes, paper clips and earmarks her way into creating small booklets before hitting roads, air or water.