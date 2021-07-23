Ginnie Graham: TPS reorganized, bolstering mental health counselors for new year

Or, some students may have anxiety about what could happen.

“Every kid has had a different experience and reaction,” Andrews said. “Some may need extra help that their classroom teacher can’t do.

“Kids’ brains are resilient. Kids are resilient. But their bodies and brains are constantly changing, and we have to supply our youth with support services to help them deal with that sometimes.”

Not all mental health services are long-term or intensive. Think of mental health as a spectrum, Andrews said.

One end may need a one-time intervention, like a pre-teen navigating a changing friendship. The other end may require more if a child is suffering through a series of traumatic events.

A lot of kids fall in between.

“Someone who might need support right now may not need it a year from now or even in a couple of months,” Andrews said. “This is about allowing for the opportunity for all students to get the type of services they need.”

Even with these new counselors, it’s not even close to enough. Every mental health inventory of Oklahoma looks grim.