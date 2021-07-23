Ginnie Graham: TPS reorganized, bolstering mental health counselors for new year

Stephanie Andrews at Tulsa Public Schools has spent most of the pandemic reorganizing the district’s mental health services.
She was named executive director of the TPS Student and Family Support Services about a year ago and has been an employee with the district for about two decades as a classroom teacher and counselor. She immediately starting looking for data around student mental health needs.
“We did an internal audit of buildings, students, schools and mental health counselors to align our services better,” Andrews said. “The bigger structure is around social and emotional learning. We are working hard to make sure students have social and emotional health, whether that is problem-solving or their emotional/social wellness.”
Schools have two types of counselors: academic and mental health.
Academic counselors handle things like college and career planning, class scheduling and testing. Mental health counselors get involved with students struggling with relationships, feelings, traumas or difficulties that hamper an ability to learn.
Both are in short supply at public schools.
During the decade of severe budget cuts to public education, school counselors seemed to disappear. They left for other jobs or moved into more administrative tasks; some became teachers.
The American School Counselor Association recommends a student-to-counselor ratio of 250-to-1. Statewide, that’s at 441-to-1. Some rural districts have no counselors.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently announced $35.7 million in federal grants to districts for academic and mental health counselors. The money comes from the American Recovery Plan Act.
The three-year grants pay for half the cost of salary and benefits, and districts pay a match to cover the full amount. About 200 districts received a grant, expected to add about 358 counselors, licensed social workers and mental health professionals, recreational therapists and contracted services.
TPS received a $1.3 million grant. It will provide 12 counselors: six for college and career counseling and six in mental health, Andrews said.
The licensed mental health counselors hired by TPS will be shared among schools rather than assigned a specific building. This fits into more flexible structure to respond to changing circumstances.
The TPS mental health reorganization included mobilizing on-site wellness teams at each school. As needs come up, the team will handle it.
There may be times a newly hired counselor will be asked for assistance. That could include group sessions around a tragedy or ongoing school issue. Or, the counselor may talk one-on-one with a student dealing with an emergency at home.
The goal is to alleviate a growing mental health strain on school staff. No therapy or treatment is provided without parental consent.
As students return to school next month, the pandemic hasn’t subsided. Oklahoma is on the edge of a roaring resurgence due to low vaccination rates.
School officials are expecting an uptick in emotional and behavioral needs.
“I really do think right now students are experiencing real, significant mental health challenges,” Andrews said. “We’ve gone through the tsunami of COVID-19, but we still have water damage. It’s about aftercare.”
Students are coming into classrooms from homes in financial stress. They may have gone through hunger, lost transportation or had utilities cut off.
Some have lost loved ones to the virus. Some have been sick or watched a loved one suffer from illness. They may have caregivers dealing with long-term health problems and exhaustive medical bills.
Oklahoma experienced a drastic drop in child abuse and neglect reports during the pandemic. That’s because a large number of reports came from schools. That will likely rebound.
Or, some students may have anxiety about what could happen.
“Every kid has had a different experience and reaction,” Andrews said. “Some may need extra help that their classroom teacher can’t do.
“Kids’ brains are resilient. Kids are resilient. But their bodies and brains are constantly changing, and we have to supply our youth with support services to help them deal with that sometimes.”
Not all mental health services are long-term or intensive. Think of mental health as a spectrum, Andrews said.
One end may need a one-time intervention, like a pre-teen navigating a changing friendship. The other end may require more if a child is suffering through a series of traumatic events.
A lot of kids fall in between.
“Someone who might need support right now may not need it a year from now or even in a couple of months,” Andrews said. “This is about allowing for the opportunity for all students to get the type of services they need.”
Even with these new counselors, it’s not even close to enough. Every mental health inventory of Oklahoma looks grim.
Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of adverse childhood experiences, a metric of stressing events that has been shown to predict a host of poor adult outcomes, including incarceration and premature death. But adverse childhood events do not predestine children. With help and guidance, ACEs can be overcome.
This grant is for three years. Students, families and communities are going to like having counselors in schools.
State lawmakers need to start prioritizing now for youth mental health and put more money into the education budget for counselors.
TPS is fortunate to have partnerships with local mental health resources. In addition to the two counselors available to each school, the district has agreements with 38 community mental health agencies.
But, there are limitations on student access to those outside resources. based on different eligibility standards.
Andrews said data is used to determine its district model and develop a type of wish-list in seeking other revenue to build-out services.
“We are constantly looking for opportunities, grants and philanthropies to have a robust plan for TPS,” Andrews said. “We need site-based support in every building, and we are working toward that.”
Andrews said the TPS mental health approach has a tiered view, starting with basic education.
“Social-emotional health does not mean therapy,” she said. “We want all children at TPS to be aware that we all have feelings, changing emotions; that’s being human. We’re looking at mental health awareness, that students know they can use resources if they face challenges.”
It’s been unfair to expect schools to solve many community challenges in addition educating our youth. TPS is doing what it can with the resources it has.
It’s time to fortify that frontline, and the grants are a good first step.
