Ginnie Graham: TPS needs to drop uniform requirements

Families in Tulsa Public Schools are receiving notice of uniforms returning when school starts, giving little more than a month to buy an entire wardrobe.
It’s time to drop uniforms as a requirement for attendance; it no longer holds value.
Uniforms came into TPS in 2012 with promises that it would save families money and improve academic performance, discipline and attendance. None of those have been realized.
If anything, it has caused more headaches and has given permission to punish how kids dress, even when the only thing wrong is the color.
The pandemic economically crippled families, particularly those in the middle and lower incomes working in retail, restaurant and customer-service industries. That financial hangover continues to linger.
The most basic uniforms always cost more than expected. Fewer local stores are carrying the pieces, especially in adult sizes, leading to a dependence on online shopping.
A discovery during the shutdown is the shockingly high number of families without access to the internet. Some families may not have the banking or credit cards needed for online purchases.
If students can’t find what they need in area stores, the policy is too restrictive.
Many families have not purchased school uniforms since at least 2019, and kids have outgrown what they have. That is a lot to replace.
All this is an unnecessary stress, particularly given so little time to pull it together before the Aug. 19 first day of school.
Beyond the financial burden, uniforms have not lived up to the expectations of better outcomes in academics, attendance or discipline.
It would be nice if such complex issues could be boiled down to a pair a khakis and a button-down shirt.
The reality is that those challenges are tied to bigger, more societal needs like jobs for parents, safe home environments, better transportation and affordable after-school programs.
The goal ought to be having a student in school ready to learn. Who cares if the yellow shirt isn’t the right shade of pastel or if they have on jeans instead of navy pants?
TPS doesn’t need to sweat the small stuff. Policing uniforms is small compared to the obstacles TPS faces.
The district ought to return to dress code guidelines, which served generations well. Of course some kids push the limits. That has always happened in schools.
I’m pretty sure my mom got in trouble in the 1960s for rolling up a skirt too high over her knees. A boy in my class tried sneaking by with Bud Lite Spuds MacKenzie shirts. And the ‘90s brought along the saggy pants trend.
Administrators can deal with that like they always have: one on one.
TPS students attended nearly a semester in the last academic year in person without the uniform requirement. The sky didn’t fall. Chaos didn’t reign.
Teachers focused on lessons; administrators dealt with more serious issues.
Students were able to shop for styles they could afford and felt comfortable wearing.
When kids feel good about their clothes, their confidence is built; that spills over into school performance.
Uniforms can be unforgiving for some kids: Husky adolescents often don’t like tucking in a shirt with a belt, and those with sensory issues have even more trouble.
It’s a fallacy to think uniforms even the field between the haves and the have-nots.
Hand-me-down uniforms look sometimes more worn than other clothing. New plaid skirts cost about $65. Affluence can be seen in shoes, jewelry and other accessories.
Rather than restricting clothes, open up options. Let students have choices at area sales or consignment stores. Allow for some expression.
Only one other district in the state requires uniforms (Oklahoma City). Lawton recently dropped its uniform requirement at the elementary level, citing problems families have in finding appropriate clothes.
Schools without uniforms do quite well.
TPS has not shown any statistical support drawing a line from uniforms to improved outcomes. Research on uniforms in schools does not point to this being the answer for a quality education.
No one should blame TPS administrators for experimenting with uniforms. The logic made sense at the time. Had it worked, it would have advanced equity and learning.
But it didn’t work; it brought unintended consequences and frustrations.
TPS district administrators appear to be giving more leeway to individual campuses in setting uniform policies. Building leaders ought to be asking parents and students their opinions to consider equally with those of the staff.
Public schools need policies that are equitable for all families and make sense based on data.
After nearly a decade, it is time to let the uniforms go.