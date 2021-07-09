Ginnie Graham: TPS needs to drop uniform requirements

Many families have not purchased school uniforms since at least 2019, and kids have outgrown what they have. That is a lot to replace.

All this is an unnecessary stress, particularly given so little time to pull it together before the Aug. 19 first day of school.

Beyond the financial burden, uniforms have not lived up to the expectations of better outcomes in academics, attendance or discipline.

It would be nice if such complex issues could be boiled down to a pair a khakis and a button-down shirt.

The reality is that those challenges are tied to bigger, more societal needs like jobs for parents, safe home environments, better transportation and affordable after-school programs.

The goal ought to be having a student in school ready to learn. Who cares if the yellow shirt isn’t the right shade of pastel or if they have on jeans instead of navy pants?

TPS doesn’t need to sweat the small stuff. Policing uniforms is small compared to the obstacles TPS faces.

The district ought to return to dress code guidelines, which served generations well. Of course some kids push the limits. That has always happened in schools.