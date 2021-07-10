Ginnie Graham: TPD officer goes from wedding planner to cop in career change

Dealing with bridezillas may be the best preparation for being a police officer.
That was a point Khara Bresee made in her job interview with the Tulsa Police Department in 2011 when she was looking for a career change at age 32.
“I was asked, ‘What makes you think you can be a police officer?’ As a joke, I said I can handle brides and their Moms so I can handle criminals,” she said.
She wasn’t far off. The academy could benefit from adding things like telling a bride her cake arrived with a different design, the sound system can’t accommodate the DJ or fried pickles isn’t a catering option.
Bresee laughs about some of those things now. But as a TPD recruiting officer, she’s serious about the skills people gain in coming into law enforcement from other careers.
“A lot goes into the customer service industry, and being a police officer is a customer service industry. We are out there to serve our community,” Bresee said. “By being an event-banquet-wedding planner, you are able to build those relationships and build trust with people you are planning for. You learn what is important to them and relay that back into their event.
“Also, you have to multi-task and write out contracts, which is like writing reports for police. So being able to articulate things on a piece of paper transfers over to being an officer.”
Police work was part of Bresee’s upbringing. Her father, Lt. Jack Marquis, was an officer with the Norman Police Department for 26 years.
“Growing up, that’s what I wanted to do but knew I wanted to get a college degree,” Bresee said. “I grew up in the police station.”
Bresee graduated from Norman High School in 1998 and finished a business administration and marketing degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2004.
“When I graduated from college, I went a different route and knew I needed to find a job,” she said.
For about seven years, she worked at Farmer’s insurance then became a hotel event and wedding planner for three years.
“In event planning, the customer is No. 1, and you have to communicate with them,” Bresee said. “Maybe you are having to tell then that this isn’t quite how it’s going to go, or this is how it needs to be or something got messed up along the way. You must be able to de-escalate a situation in the same manner you do when you go on a domestic call.”
In 2011, a longtime mentor and law enforcement pioneer, Lahoma Nelson, died at age 89. Nelson was among the first women to become a Norman officer and developed the Safety Town project for kids.
“She was one of those officers who knew all the kids, all the people in the community and everybody knew her,” Bresee said. “Everyone adored her, and I adored her.”
The funeral struck a chord as photos, videos and speeches highlighted a life filled with positive influences on youth and the city.
“It hit me so hard. I went to the lobby and talked to all the cop kids I grew up with and asked them, ‘Why am I not doing this?’ They said, ‘Why aren’t you doing this? This is what you should be doing,’” she said. “So literally two weeks later, I was testing in Tulsa.”
Bresee choose Tulsa for several reasons. She wanted to carve out a career separate from her father’s shadow and was attracted to the different types of roles available at TPD. She also wanted to put her degree to use.
Going through the TPD academy, she was next to 22-year-olds entering their first jobs. The academy was tough in unexpected ways.
“It is difficult, but you have to understand it. All of it is for a reason,” she said. “It’s very education-based with a lot of classroom time. If you mess up on scenario, you don’t get in trouble. We see what you can learn from it.
“It’s a very learning environment. It’s not boot camp.”
Bresee spent a little more than five years working out of the Gilcrease North Division. Her favorite part was interacting with youth, such as bringing bubbles and chalk to apartments where she patrolled.
“The hardest part of the job is when you see people having a bad day,” she said. “The rest of it is fun. You get to be part of the community; you get to hang out with people; you get close to squad mates and you develop good friendships in the field. I was always pulled into building relationships with kids.”
Bresee said people often misunderstand the job of a police officer, thinking they are out to arrest people or make lives harder for others.
“In reality, we run into people on their worst day,” she said. “Typically, it is a good person… We have to be able to look past that. Yes, they might go to jail and, yes, we might have to write a report but being an empathetic person to that particular instance is what we are trained to do.
“When people think all we do is run-and-gun and chase the bad guys, what we really want to do is build a relationship with the community, the community members, the kids and community leaders. That’s what we’re wanting to do.”
Bresee spent two years as the Police Activities League officer, working with Tulsa youth. With no budget or staff, she embedded officers into established programs such as golf, bike and ropes courses. Officers would participate alongside kids.
In 2019, the Rotary Club of Tulsa named Bresee Police Officer of the Year for her efforts. The activities league program has since moved to the newly formed community engagement unit with a broader focus on city outreach.
Now Bresee works in recruitment at a time of skyrocketing retirements and difficult national conversations around the role of policing.
“We are having to redefine and reevaluate, not just us, but as a society,” she said. “But we talk about Tulsa and have a very supportive community. We have support from our council, our chief and our mayor. The community members in general are very supportive.
“You’ll always have a handful of people stuck in the mindset that if you’re a cop, you’re bad. I think we are on positive incline of changing that perception.”
Part of that change is officers wanting to participate in more diverse community events and programs.
“It’s not a PR thing,” she said. “We have genuinely caring people in our department. That’s what we are hiring for.”
As a recruiter, Bresee said the traits being sought are beyond the physical or tough mindedness.
“What we are looking for are people who have that empathetic side to them,” she said. “We want them to have communication skills and problem-solving skills. Those things you can’t train. Those things are part of a person’s character and personality. When you come to the academy, we will train you to do the rest.”
Many officers have come from other professions, from bankers to teachers. In many ways, that gives an edge.
“People who have graduated college and maybe been in a career for a little while have developed the skills we need,” she said. “They tend to have less use-of-force and are better at communicating with people.”
Bresee’s path to police work is not traditional. She once wondered if it was too late to pursue her childhood dream.
“When I was interviewing and going through the abilities test, I used that and used my experience to show that this is why I wanted to to be here,” she said. “I have a calling. This is what I want to do. I just got started a little bit later.”
