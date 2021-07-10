Ginnie Graham: TPD officer goes from wedding planner to cop in career change

“The hardest part of the job is when you see people having a bad day,” she said. “The rest of it is fun. You get to be part of the community; you get to hang out with people; you get close to squad mates and you develop good friendships in the field. I was always pulled into building relationships with kids.”

Bresee said people often misunderstand the job of a police officer, thinking they are out to arrest people or make lives harder for others.

“In reality, we run into people on their worst day,” she said. “Typically, it is a good person… We have to be able to look past that. Yes, they might go to jail and, yes, we might have to write a report but being an empathetic person to that particular instance is what we are trained to do.

“When people think all we do is run-and-gun and chase the bad guys, what we really want to do is build a relationship with the community, the community members, the kids and community leaders. That’s what we’re wanting to do.”

Bresee spent two years as the Police Activities League officer, working with Tulsa youth. With no budget or staff, she embedded officers into established programs such as golf, bike and ropes courses. Officers would participate alongside kids.