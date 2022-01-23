Ginnie Graham: Tipping has roots in system racism, and it's time to end it

The pandemic brought about an economic fallout that hit restaurants hard. Profit margins are already pretty narrow, and many were forced to close. The pandemic didn’t create the problem, but it did amplify it.

Getting rid of the tipping system is part of the proposed Raise the Wage Act. Among its main provisions is the phasing-in of a new minimum wage that gets up to $15 an hour while phasing out subminimum wages for tipped workers. That includes subminimum wages for workers with disabilities employed in sheltered workshops and for workers under age 20.

The Economic Policy Institute says this would affect 32 million workers, or 21% of the workforce. More than half of those workers are between 25 and 54; only one in 10 is a teenager. Most of them work full time, and 28% of the full-time workers have children.

The Raise the Wage Act was introduced in the U.S. House last year and stalled in the House Committee on Education and Labor.

Those fighting raises in minimum wage argue that it will increase costs, putting more strain on businesses that already have slim profits. As Americans, we have to recognize the cost is worth it.