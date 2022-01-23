Ginnie Graham: Tipping has roots in system racism, and it's time to end it

Recently, my son interviewed with a chain restaurant and was told during the interview the pay is $5 an hour plus tips. Another person knew of a fast-food place paying as low as $3 an hour.
Want to know why so many restaurants are short-staffed? The whole pay system is based on the generosity of diners.
It’s not completely the fault of restaurants; Americans hate doing away with tradition. But the tipping custom has to go. Customers must be ready for the change and, actually, demand it.
It’s possible. Restaurants in European countries may add a service fee to the bill, but tipping is not depended upon for a living wage. Any tips there — 5% to 10% going by the advice from PBS traveler Rick Steves — are considered a bonus for excellent service. Still, tipping isn’t expected or as generous.
Some countries, including Japan and China, consider leaving a tip rude.
Americans ought to be troubled about the beginnings of tipping in our country.
While mentions of tipping have been found in the Middle Ages of Europe, the U.S. history is rooted in systemic racism, according to Kerry Segrave in “Tipping: An American Social History of Gratuities.”
In the era before the Civil War, tipping wasn’t a part of American society. Segrave cites two 19th century sources in stating that tipping was nonexistent in the U.S. prior to 1840.
“What, may I ask, is more un-American than tipping? It doesn’t belong in American society; it doesn’t belong in democracy. It is a product of lands where for centuries there has been a servile class,” states one of the 19th century writers.
Just after the Civil War, formerly enslaved people found work as cooks, servers, railroad porters, barbers and other types of low-wage laborers. Many employers would not pay former slaves, instead taking donations for workers to split.
“It will be observed that these occupations are nearly all filled by foreigners and negroes who for the most part have been reared under the patronizing and semi-feudal influences of paternal or ante-wage conditions,” states an 1896 Gunton’s Magazine article cited in Segrave’s book.
The practice came under fire in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with a New York Times editor writing that the practice was spreading like “evil insects and weeds.” Some restaurants advertised that they didn’t allow tipping as a way to lure customers.
Sexism involved in the practice was noted in some publications, as well. Segrave quotes a reporter who criticized the affect tipping had on college women, noting that it inherently put them as inferiors to male customers.
Efforts by states to ban tipping were overturned or declared unconstitutional by 1926, and tipping today works much like it did since New Deal-era wage laws set a separate minimum wage for tipped jobs, according to a Time magazine story.
The current hourly minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 (set in 1991) for employees receiving at least $30 per month in tips. If wages and tips do not equal the federal hourly minimum wage of $7.25 (set in 2009) during any week, the employer is required to increase wages to make up the difference.
Also, many restaurants require that tips be pooled to divide among servers, bussers and bartenders. It varies on whether that’s an equal split or weighted according to duties. State laws vary on how many, if any, tips can be given to cooks or other back-of-the-house workers.
So, skipping the $10 tip affects more than just the server. It’s an inherently unfair system.
Add to this the sexual harassment staff endure to secure that tip, and it’s an immoral system.
Tipped workers experience sexual harassment at a far higher rate than their non-tipped counterparts (76% to 52%), according to a study released last year by the University of California Berkeley’s Food Labor Research Center. And 71% of female restaurant workers had been sexually harassed at least once on the job.
The pandemic brought about an economic fallout that hit restaurants hard. Profit margins are already pretty narrow, and many were forced to close. The pandemic didn’t create the problem, but it did amplify it.
Getting rid of the tipping system is part of the proposed Raise the Wage Act. Among its main provisions is the phasing-in of a new minimum wage that gets up to $15 an hour while phasing out subminimum wages for tipped workers. That includes subminimum wages for workers with disabilities employed in sheltered workshops and for workers under age 20.
The Economic Policy Institute says this would affect 32 million workers, or 21% of the workforce. More than half of those workers are between 25 and 54; only one in 10 is a teenager. Most of them work full time, and 28% of the full-time workers have children.
The Raise the Wage Act was introduced in the U.S. House last year and stalled in the House Committee on Education and Labor.
Those fighting raises in minimum wage argue that it will increase costs, putting more strain on businesses that already have slim profits. As Americans, we have to recognize the cost is worth it.
Most lower-income families spend the extra money coming into their pockets, unlike tax breaks to the wealthy that only get reinvested into their portfolios. The money would circulate into the economy.
Costs wouldn’t go up as much as Americans think. A UC Berkley calculator of how costs would rise if the act is approved found fast-food prices increasing by less than $1 an item. A $10 restaurant burger would go up by about $2.
I’m willing to pay more for a meal when I go out to eat. It’s worth it if workers get a livable wage without sexual harassment. It’s worth it not to worry about tipping.
It’s worth it to end a system with roots in racism. It’s worth it for Americans to end a culture of the working poor.
Featured video: