Ginnie Graham: Time's up for Tulsa businesses continuing to flout mask mandate

It’s common to see signs up as reminders and floor markings. A few businesses provide disposable masks.

We are all in this together, doing what we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

That some owners opt to politicize science and ignore legal ordinances is disheartening.

The vaccination rollout may be giving a false sense of safety. Just because a person is vaccinated doesn’t mean it’s time to take off the mask and get in other people’s personal space.

Dart predicts it will be at least August or perhaps fall before 70% to 80% of the Tulsa County population reaches an immunity level. Until then, everyone needs to stick with the three Ws: wear a mask, wash hands, watch your distance.

“It’s concerning that we still averaging 402 cases a day, and we are seeing way too many people dying,” Dart said.

A majority of hospitalizations are of people younger than 65, though about 80% of Tulsa County COVID-19 deaths are those older than 65, Dart said.

Cities with mask mandates have lower infection rates than those without, according to state and national studies. The vaccine rollout has added another tool to reign in the virus.

But, both are needed.