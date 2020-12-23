Ginnie Graham: This year gives plenty of grievances to air on Festivus

Forget the pole; no need for the feats of strengths. This Festivus is all about the airing of grievances.
The year has given a lot to complain about with so many letdowns. The made-up holiday lets everyone blow off some steam in the season of cheery merriment.
Festivus was inspired by a holiday invented by the father of “Seinfeld” series writer Dan O’Keefe, who brought it to popular culture in a 1997 episode of the sitcom. Components are an undecorated pole, a wrestling match and tense family meal.
“At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year,” explains character Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller).
Of course, the problems of the year extend well beyond family:
Anti-maskers: Wearing a piece of fabric doesn’t trample your rights. Rebelling against a mask doesn’t make you cool, more patriotic, fiercely independent or politically astute. It means you don’t care about putting others at risk. Also, sometimes events got canceled or scaled back because people refused to do this simple thing.
That woman at the dollar store: It’s unclear whether she knew everyone had five items or less when running the checkout line. But, 15 minutes later and a backup of seven customers, her total was $87.50, with a request to divide up the payment among three cards.
Passive board members: Sitting on a board means making difficult decisions. It helps nothing to avoid a vote or push decisions to another group.
Evolution: The universe doesn’t seem to have a problem helping things like deadly viruses and cancers survive. How about shoring up aging vision or bad backs?
Pseudo-researchers: Using a search engine does not guarantee legitimate sources. You really can’t believe everything on the internet, especially with science. Go with recommendations from people who dedicate their lives to the study and practice of specialty sciences.
Social media crusaders: No one has changed their mind after reading a meme, cheeky insult or rant posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or whatever platform of choice. Public feuds in chunks of 280 characters got annoying.
Unemployment system: Years of cutting the budget of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission came back to bite the state during an economic crisis. Many Oklahomans gave up trying to get benefits they were owed; some have been waiting since August.
Driver tests: Much like seeking unemployment, getting an appointment for a first-time written driving test is a sort of lottery. A backlog from office closings and a 9% agency cut means I’m going to be a chauffer to teenagers forever.
Political sign thieves: This is just a stupid thing to waste time on. It’s a sign. It’ll eventually go away.
The list could go on and get mean. But, that’s an unhealthy path. Instead, end the year on a better note — with a list of accolades:
Tulsa County Health Department: Under the leadership of Executive Director Bruce Dart, the local agency has been a shining beacon of professionalism and even-handedness.
Health care workers: They worked double shifts, held hands of patients dying alone and sacrificed time with their own families. They are our angels of the year.
Drivers, stockers and store employees: Everyone now appreciates the team it takes to get toilet paper and bread on the shelves. The people who did those jobs took the risk of coming into contact with a virus. Give an extra tip this holiday.
Educators: No parent was happy, whether virtual, distance or in-person learning, and everyone had an opinion. But, teachers did what they could to keep students safe and continue with lessons. They deserve praise, not criticism.
Zoom: It is the most important invention from “The Jetsons” that has come to pass. I see all my coworkers or family at once. Plus, I now have a little fancy corner in my house for just this purpose.
Local businesses: Any competition that existed evaporated as local business workers promoted and supported each other like never before. These smaller spaces make Tulsa cool, and they need help recovering.
Providers of light: It’s been a dark year, but so many people brought sparks of brightness. They volunteered to hand out food to hard-hit residents, ran to stores for at-risk neighbors, helped children struggling with remote learning and checked in regularly on friends and family to ensure their mental health is OK.
People with optimism and big hearts got us through this historically bad year. These are the ones who found common ground and sought healing and understanding over division.
Going into next year, expect a 2020 hangover with some of the grievances lingering. Festivus is a light-hearted pop culture observance to get out all that negativity.
It’s time now to let it go and embrace what makes us all better people.
