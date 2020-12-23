Ginnie Graham: This year gives plenty of grievances to air on Festivus

Forget the pole; no need for the feats of strengths. This Festivus is all about the airing of grievances.

The year has given a lot to complain about with so many letdowns. The made-up holiday lets everyone blow off some steam in the season of cheery merriment.

Festivus was inspired by a holiday invented by the father of “Seinfeld” series writer Dan O’Keefe, who brought it to popular culture in a 1997 episode of the sitcom. Components are an undecorated pole, a wrestling match and tense family meal.

“At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year,” explains character Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller).

Of course, the problems of the year extend well beyond family:

Anti-maskers: Wearing a piece of fabric doesn’t trample your rights. Rebelling against a mask doesn’t make you cool, more patriotic, fiercely independent or politically astute. It means you don’t care about putting others at risk. Also, sometimes events got canceled or scaled back because people refused to do this simple thing.