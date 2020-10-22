Ginnie Graham: Think global, vote local

Like most Americans, I knew my presidential choice quite a while ago with the information overload coming from national sources.

The races and questions on down the ballot, however, took more time and thought. These are the ones affecting my life most.

The president doesn't decide the school start time for my kids, city streets for repairs, budget for prisons, water rates, funding for county parks or whether to put people in jail for painting a street.

Those choices are made by school boards, mayors, city councils, county commissioners, state lawmakers, district attorneys, judges and sheriffs.

These local and state officials are the ones to return my email or calls (or they should). They are the ones coming to my door asking for a vote.

They live in our neighborhoods, go to the same restaurants and attend schools and faith institutions we all know. They fill elected offices that directly shape my day and family budget. They set the priorities for our schools, cities and state.

When I vote, the more local the race, the more care I use in shading the box.

Simply, I love voting.