Ginnie Graham: Testing positive for COVID made me angry and grateful

When I thanked a staffer for working late, she looked surprised and genuinely grateful for the acknowledgement. That’s sad. They should be hearing a thank-you from every person in that line.

Next on my appreciation list are teachers. It was my daughter’s pom coach who suggested a test when hearing that cough, recognizing how the virus was tearing through schools. Many have reached out to check on lessons and her health.

We are 99.8% sure this came from the kids’ school. So many educators and staff are getting sick from this, yet they are still looking out for students.

Public health experts warned that the omicron variant was much more contagious and would be devastating in schools without mask mandates. Looks like they were right.

Now for the blame.

There is no infrastructure for timely, affordable testing. That should have been been in place by now, aided by the government from the pandemic’s outset.

Vaccines and masking have become so politicized that lost are people who are getting sick and dying. Lost are that some groups are more at-risk than others. Lost is our collective obligation to care for each other.