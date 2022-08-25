Ginnie Graham: TCC bucking trend through its success with student services

Tulsa Community College has shown what it takes to post good student outcomes — invest in students.

TCC celebrates a milestone of graduating more students than ever before with 2,601 students earning a degree or credential in the past academic year. That sets a record and continues the trend of steady graduation increases in recent years.

Like nearly every institute of higher education, student enrollment has declined, particularly since the pandemic. But, for the students attending TCC, they are graduating at higher rates.

That happens with purposeful design, planning and investments.

TCC President and CEO Leigh Goodson says the college started placing more emphasis on student services seven years ago and seeking private funds to do so.

It started by adding more academic advisers and establishing a Student Success Center on each campus. It was paid through a $20 million Campaign for Completion with financial support from private donors. The first center, at its Southeast Campus, opened in August 2019 with support from the voter-approved Vision Tulsa package.

These centers provide individualized services, breaking down barriers for students.

Lowering the student-to-adviser ratio improves customer service. Students can quickly access a person who can guide them to resources or answer questions. These centers are staffed to help students find tutors, get to a mental health professional or navigate a sometimes confusing bureaucracy.

These may be viewed as non-academic, but they are critical for keeping students in school. Oklahoma needs more college graduates. About 26% of Oklahomans have a bachelor's degree, below the national average of 33%.

Oklahoma has missed out landing new businesses because of a concerns over a lack of qualified workers. Also, associate degree graduates earn a median income 25% higher than someone with a high school diploma, rising to 75% higher with a bachelor's degree.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma's higher education chancellor, Allison Garrett, said two-thirds of the top 100 critical professions in the next six years will require a college degree. Oklahoma ranks particularly low in degrees for computer science and other STEM fields.

Those outcomes shouldn't be surprising considering how lawmakers cut higher education funds for more than a decade, going from about $1 billion in 2008 to $770 million in 2021. Colleges raised tuition and fees and cut things like student services and academic programs.

Common education has been going through the same financial struggle, now starved to the point of a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention. Schools are cutting courses needed for college-bound students because they cannot find qualified teachers, much less provide student services like mental health.

Community colleges can help fill in the high school academic gaps through concurrent enrollment. TCC recently expanded its High School Plus One, which offers 31 hours of college credit online, to eligible high school juniors and seniors throughout Oklahoma.

Since the fall 2017, TCC students in the dual credit programs have gone from 1,768 to a current 2,490 — a 41% increase.

If a motivated student cannot get a foreign language or advanced math needed at their high school, then maybe TCC can provide that course.

That's not an ideal because districts ought to have enough resources to fully provide for students. But, state officials need to fully provide for public school districts to meet that legal obligation.

Also, concurrent enrollment still need to be funded. So, state officials are still going to need to invest in students, whether in community colleges or high schools.

The continual dismantling of public education goes hand-in-hand with the lack of college degrees and college readiness. Ultimately, that affects the economic prosperity of our state.

TCC's focus on student services was wise. It's a recognition of students as individuals, putting more wrap-around resources on the front line. By meeting a student's needs outside the classroom, they are more likely to succeed in a classroom.

“Even now, TCC continues to revolutionize the student experience and create additional student supports to ensure every student can be successful in college," Goodson said in a press release.

Currently, TCC is expanding academic services, such as tutoring and coaches embedded in courses, by using a Title III Strengthening Institutions Program Grant for $2.25 million from the U.S. Department of Education.

This student-centered investment is paying off. Since 2015, TCC has seen a 25% increase in the number of degrees or certificates issues, with some students earning more than one. Last year, the college awarded 2,867 degrees or certificates — the highest in TCC history.

Preliminary enrollment numbers indicate growth in enrollment, specifically in first-time entering students and a substantial jump in former students returning to college after having stopped attending for at least three years.

In addition, TCC awarded its single highest amount of scholarships in its history in providing $420,000 to students. TCC has done a masterful job in student achievement despite the cut in public funds.

State leaders must look at education as a whole, from pre-k to adult job training programs. And, invest in students at each level.

Innovation has made TCC successful with its graduation rates. But, imagine what more could be accomplished if state leaders brought investments even to what it was 15 years ago.