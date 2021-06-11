Ginnie Graham: Taking teenager to Tulsa's Holocaust Center prompts deeper discussions

Recently, my daughter and I were given a tour by Director of Holocaust Education Nancy A. Pettus, joined by community volunteers Charlotte Schumann and Yolanda Charney.

Education remains central in the renovated space; architecture and design subtly evoking emotion.

Nazi flags and other emblems of power from the Third Reich are displayed in cases on the floor, not worth elevating to eye level.

Everyday items in a Jewish home are reconstructed and hang on a two-story wall upon entry. Those include dolls, a chess set, shoes and a teddy bear. Some things, like a prayer shawl and menorah, led my daughter to ask questions about religious traditions.

We had the perfect guides to explain tikkun olam, meaning to "repair the world," practices of atonement and ritual of handwriting the Torah.

"What we want people to know is that they had lives before the Holocaust, had lives like everyone else," Pettus said. "These are items of a free Jewish population."

By the second floor, we were peering out from behind bars onto that wall; those everyday items out of reach.

"Whoa!" was all my daughter could manage.