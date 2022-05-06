Ginnie Graham: Taking on sacrifices for motherhood worth it

The other day, I kept asking my teenagers if they heard me talking about plans for the weekend. Crickets. Complete silence. This is my continuing war against their earbuds.

Finally, they looked up.

“Mom, we heard you the first time.” “You sound like Nana.”

What? I’m turning into my mom?

Could cranking the thermostat to 79 degrees or parking at the furthest possible space be next?

“She always repeats stuff, too.”

True, and it used to drive me crazy as a teenager, too.

But, I’ll take it. I’ve got a pretty excellent mom.

Mom doesn’t always think she was a good mother to my sister and me, being too hard on herself and remembering the missteps more than her successes.

What she forgets is that we know her sacrifices.

We saw her give up the sweater she wanted so, instead, we could have prom dresses and Guess jeans.

We were there when she was tired after work but still went to the school parent meetings for the ridiculous number of clubs we joined. She ended up leading most of those groups.

We know she wasn’t up for a house full of kids but welcomed our friends on Friday night anyway. In hindsight, that probably kept us all safe.

We held her hand, shell-shocked, when Dad died suddenly. She was 37 and kept it together through the funeral and trauma that followed.

We have an unending gratitude for her determination to get us into college, seeking scholarships and filling out financial aid forms during the pre-internet era.

My mom is deceptively strong in spirit. She showed in action how to balance being a parent and a friend.

Sacrifices. Motherhood is full of giving up things — time, money and sometimes sanity.

Before I was a mother, the “Buy three, get three” special at Bath and Body Works meant I got six bottles of lotion. Now, I’m lucky to get two.

My husband and I watch television with closed captioning because our son is a drummer and practice makes him happy. Our luck, he is drawn to the hard-driving rock beats over the more subtle jazz structures.

At all times, we have a fundraiser to help pay for a youth program (a pom squad garage sale is coming June 11 Kirk of the Hills Church). Tracking academic performance has its own emotional roller coaster.

Raising kids means my husband and I don’t travel like we used to and home repairs are DIY or saving up. And, some months we’ve had to decide which bills need payment arrangements.

Still, I don’t regret it.

There’s an indescribable joy guiding a child to reaching milestones. My thrill at seeing the first steps is the same pride as seeing my son complete his Tulsa Tech certification or daughter finally nail a varsity-level toe touch.

Their personalities crack me up with one having a dry sense of humor and the other a natural, outward silliness. I see shades of my parents, sister, uncles and aunts in their talents and quirks.

Being a mother heightened all my moods. I never had anxiety over bad weather until it was my teenager on the road when a freakish downpour with hail struck. Hugs from kids never felt more comforting.

My world got bigger entering the realms of Parent Teacher Associations, school foundations and extracurricular youth programs. These are places to hone skills of diplomacy, community organizing and marketing.

Motherhood has nothing to do with giving birth. It’s all the highs and lows in the years that follow. It’s not about me; it’s about them.

Not everyone has a mom to celebrate with on Mother’s Day. But we all have a mother figure in our lives, and that’s worth celebrating.

My mom just got back from a hellish cruise where she is now in isolation for exposure to COVID-19. It’s a reminder that the virus is still around, and she is older and vulnerable.

We won’t see her for a week or so, but a card with heart-felt notes was sent. If anything is worth repeating to the mothers in our lives, it’s that they are loved and appreciated.

