Ginnie Graham: Swing states showing big-time fights over voting laws

Oklahoma lawmakers have proposed some pretty bad bills, but they got one thing right: voting rights and processes have been largely left alone.
I wasn’t expecting that. A roundup of state legislation around voting compiled by the Brennan Center for Justice shows some states in bitter dispute about changes. Not surprisingly, most of those states are politically purple — swing states — like Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Oklahoma has about 40 bills pending regarding voting, and a few are outlandish. (Some lawmakers just can’t help themselves.) But this has not been a stated priority for the state’s elected leadership. Oklahomans seem pretty happy with how elections here operate.
That’s also the take from the University of Tulsa’s Matt Hindman, associate professor and chair of the Political Science Department. He’s studied the history and trends of U.S. voting.
“The stakes are higher in those swing states, and they get more attention. That’s where the GOP want more restrictions and the Democrats push back with expansions,” Hindman said. “While you would expect Oklahoma to propose more restrictive laws, since that is the Republican Party stance, few outcomes in Oklahoma are really in doubt.”
Basically, if a state is too far left or too far right, no one really wants to muck with voter rights, access or tabulation.
Voting wasn’t optional in my family. When you have family members running for local offices, every vote counts and every kin casts a ballot.
The view passed along to me was that voting is a God-given right to all Americans, and I never questioned that.
The veterans in my town spoke of fighting for that right. My county commissioner grandpa referred to it as a duty. My other grandfather likened it to patriotism.
So I was surprised at a Pew Research Center report last summer showing this absolute right isn’t viewed as so absolute, with deep partisan divides. This could be one factor in the higher emotion on this issue.
The survey found that 57% of Americans say voting is a “a fundamental right for every adult U.S. citizen and should not be restricted in any way.” But 42% believe that “voting is a privilege that comes with responsibilities and can be limited if adult U.S. citizens don’t meet some requirements.”
Breaking down by political affiliation: 78% of Democrats or those leaning left are in the “fundamental right” camp, while 67% of Republicans and those leaning right fit in the “voting is a privilege” category.
“This divide is relatively new — say the last decade — because the environment is so polarizing,” Hindman says. “It’s much more intense in states debating who can and who can’t vote. For a large segment, voting is not just a right but an obligation. It’s almost a marker of whether you are a good citizen.
“For others, for a few different reasons, another segment is saying, ‘We can’t let those people vote.’ It could be about their side not getting what it wants and a belief that side is the true representation of the American ideal.”
The last time voting took this much debate was when the 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, Hindman said. That amendment removed race as a legal barrier to vote.
“They argued about whether to implement a universal right to vote or tell states they can’t restrict the right to vote on the category of race,” Hindman said. “They took the latter approach, with major consequences.”
The U.S. didn’t get a universal right to vote and allowed states to put a number of restrictions, including unconscionable Jim Crow obstacles, on voting. There remain restrictions such as a criminal past or state residency.
The question is: Where do those lines cross from reasonable into obstructive?
Election fraud has been part of America’s past, and the idea that it is rampant now is fueled by the falsehood that the last presidential election was corrupt or stolen. Political parties — rather than the government — of a different era would print their own ballots, hand them out in neighborhoods, and then put them into the ballot boxes.
“We’re in a place where we have poll watchers, oversight at the polls with three or four precinct workers, and people vote in private,” Hindman said. “There are fewer opportunities to engage in election tampering. There has been a lot of professionalism among people working at the polls.”
Some so-called voting reforms focus on the election aftermath — on who collects and counts ballots and who declares the winner. These efforts often take away neutral observers or layers of protection from partisanship.
Oklahoma’s election process is considered one of the nation’s most secure, backed by a recent study by the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma. In 2020, only 59 cases of potential voter fraud were referred to district attorneys in the state. All but 19, which are in Oklahoma County, have been disposed of.
Only one resulted in a conviction. A woman sent in her deceased mother’s absentee ballot and received a $10 fine and a 60-day deferred sentence. So, no widespread fraud was found.
“It’s strange that people are worried about election security at a time when elections are the most secure in history,” Hindman said. “It’s hard to engage in the chicanery of 100 years ago.”
I’m still in the voting-is-a-right camp, not seeing that as particularly partisan. I held that position before it turned into a political litmus test, so why change now?