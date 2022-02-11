Ginnie Graham: Swing states showing big-time fights over voting laws

Breaking down by political affiliation: 78% of Democrats or those leaning left are in the “fundamental right” camp, while 67% of Republicans and those leaning right fit in the “voting is a privilege” category.

“This divide is relatively new — say the last decade — because the environment is so polarizing,” Hindman says. “It’s much more intense in states debating who can and who can’t vote. For a large segment, voting is not just a right but an obligation. It’s almost a marker of whether you are a good citizen.

“For others, for a few different reasons, another segment is saying, ‘We can’t let those people vote.’ It could be about their side not getting what it wants and a belief that side is the true representation of the American ideal.”

The last time voting took this much debate was when the 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, Hindman said. That amendment removed race as a legal barrier to vote.

“They argued about whether to implement a universal right to vote or tell states they can’t restrict the right to vote on the category of race,” Hindman said. “They took the latter approach, with major consequences.”