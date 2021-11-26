Ginnie Graham: Surviving Black Friday means not going out on Black Friday

The pandemic lingers, so follow public health recommendations so the virus doesn’t spike after the holidays. Getting sick or making someone else sick will ruin whatever good tidings and joy were had.

Psychologically, it’s hard to pass up a deal.

But are they deals? When something is 10% off, that’s just the sales tax. I’ll pay more later for the extra few hours of sleep. If it gets up to 40%, that starts to get my attention.

The whole “limited time” offer seems pushy. I usually take the gamble that the bargain will come back around. Black Friday sales can usually be found right up to Christmas.

The doorbuster things are different. Those last just hours and have serious discounts. Good luck with the timing, though. Those are lures to get you in the store.

And make sure you need that doorbuster. It’s how my kitchen cabinets got filled with a snowcone maker, a julienne cutter, a wok, an air fryer and an odd multi-piece cake pan that can’t be figured out — all going in the next garage sale.