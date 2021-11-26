Ginnie Graham: Surviving Black Friday means not going out on Black Friday

The DS game console I bought after getting in line at a Walmart Supercenter at 4 a.m. years ago went into a garage sale.
I saved $50 that day. Pretty sure my kid sold it for $15 three years later.
It was the one and only time I joined the throng of sales-hungry consumers in the predawn hours to snag a Black Friday deal. Since then, the day after Thanksgiving is my annual catch-up-on-sleep day, followed by coffee and a debate about whether Christmas decorations should go up.
Last year, the pandemic kept the masses away from stores, and businesses pivoted to online. Local businesses pushed web sales and held extended hours.
Local is still best for our community. Tulsa has some great locally owned stores that carry the name-brand kid favorites, whether Legos, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls or Barbies. (I have my eye on a spectacular Lego Harry Potter chess set, for me, not the kids.)
With vaccines available and COVID-19 numbers falling, about 2 million more people are expected to be shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics report. Experts say in-store purchases will jump 51%.
The pandemic lingers, so follow public health recommendations so the virus doesn’t spike after the holidays. Getting sick or making someone else sick will ruin whatever good tidings and joy were had.
Psychologically, it’s hard to pass up a deal.
But are they deals? When something is 10% off, that’s just the sales tax. I’ll pay more later for the extra few hours of sleep. If it gets up to 40%, that starts to get my attention.
The whole “limited time” offer seems pushy. I usually take the gamble that the bargain will come back around. Black Friday sales can usually be found right up to Christmas.
The doorbuster things are different. Those last just hours and have serious discounts. Good luck with the timing, though. Those are lures to get you in the store.
And make sure you need that doorbuster. It’s how my kitchen cabinets got filled with a snowcone maker, a julienne cutter, a wok, an air fryer and an odd multi-piece cake pan that can’t be figured out — all going in the next garage sale.
Something to watch is how inflation is playing out. The discounts may not be as sharp as in the past. Take a list; know the original prices of things; and give priority to local businesses. Even if it’s a couple more dollars, local owners tend to give that back in donations to our charities, schools and other community programs.
A new wrinkle this year is the supply chain disruption keeping merchandise from the shelves. There are alternatives.
Gift certificates to stores give people a chance to get what they want later, and businesses benefit now.
Even better, think services and experiences. Those are local, unique and have an added benefit of helping the recipient spend time with others.
Theaters have quite a bit going on after the new year. See if there’s a band worth checking out or a play that could be cool.
Families would appreciate memberships to the zoo or museums. Parents — really anyone — would like house cleaners, yard services or gas cards.
Gift certificates to a cosmetologist, manicurist, massage therapist or other spa provider would make a great self-care gift. Throw in a certificate to a restaurant or movie to give a night out.
Maybe someone needs a home fix or car repairs. Or look at the perishable items made by local chocolatiers or bakeries. Certificates to coffee shops and small bookstores are fun to give to friends with a promise to meet up.
All these are ideas that can be obtained without having to set an alarm on Black Friday.
The point of the holiday season is to think of others. That means being intentional in how we shop and give.
So many more options exist now than even just two years ago. Buying local avoids the supply chain problem and supports the businesses that contribute back into our community.
More importantly, it means we can find ways to shop without elevating stress levels and focus on those things that bring people together.