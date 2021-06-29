Ginnie Graham: Summertime is a good time to write a letter to the editor

It’s not just for adults. Some of the most interesting letters have come from children and youths.

There is no shortage of opinions from students on what they would like to see in their schools next year. They also have thoughts about politics and current events.

Letters can tackle serious issues but also take on an inspirational tone.

For publication, letters must meet certain requirements and guidelines. Those help ensure that a letter is authentic, that writers are who they say they are. A side benefit is that those rules strengthen a person’s writing.

Each letter cannot exceed 250 words and must include a full name, a city of residence and a phone number for us to verify the letter or call for questions.

Some writers have balked at the word maximum, claiming it an impossibility to make an argument with such brevity. But that has been the challenge of writers through time.

It was French philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal who famously wrote, “I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.”