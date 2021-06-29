Ginnie Graham: Summertime is a good time to write a letter to the editor

It’s been pretty quiet among letter writers lately.
A staple of American newspapers has been a section of letters to the editor. This is the higher standard for giving opinions than the anonymity across the Wild West of social media that stokes meanness, division and falsehoods.
There is a legitimacy that comes from a letter where a verified person puts a real name to thoughts.
The space is for a robust exchange of ideas, stories or thoughts. It’s the spot in the newspaper (and online) where involved residents can respond to things they’ve read in the Tulsa World — whether they agree or not — promote an idea or share an experience.
But there’s been a lull lately, and a few readers have noticed.
Like a news cycle, letters appear in feast-or-famine style. Some weeks, more letters arrive than could possibly be printed. Other times it’s crickets from the mailbox.
Right now, opinions from the public are pretty quiet. We can’t publish letters we don’t have.
In the past week, fewer than four letters arrived daily. By comparison, an average of 50 were received daily in the runup to the November general election.
If a reader ever wanted a chance at getting a letter published, summertime is a good opportunity.
It’s not just for adults. Some of the most interesting letters have come from children and youths.
There is no shortage of opinions from students on what they would like to see in their schools next year. They also have thoughts about politics and current events.
Letters can tackle serious issues but also take on an inspirational tone.
For publication, letters must meet certain requirements and guidelines. Those help ensure that a letter is authentic, that writers are who they say they are. A side benefit is that those rules strengthen a person’s writing.
Each letter cannot exceed 250 words and must include a full name, a city of residence and a phone number for us to verify the letter or call for questions.
Some writers have balked at the word maximum, claiming it an impossibility to make an argument with such brevity. But that has been the challenge of writers through time.
It was French philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal who famously wrote, “I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.”
That quote has been used or paraphrased by luminaries such as John Locke, Benjamin Franklin, Mark Twain, Woodrow Wilson and Henry David Thoreau. So even the best thinkers and scribes struggle to be concise.
View it as a challenge. By focusing on the economy of words, the points being made come through with more clarity.
A few additional rules are set to maintain decorum.
No libel. No poems. No open letters addressing a specific person or group.
Directly addressing another writer isn’t allowed other than to reference a piece. That is to keep attention on the issue, not the person.
We space letters from the same author at least 30 days apart to give everyone a chance to be heard.
Comparisons to Nazis, Hitler, Mussolini or other murderous tyrants won’t make the cut. It’s an emotional cheap shot meant to outrage and diminishes the seriousness of actual genocides.
No promotion of actions counter to public health experts that could risk lives. Encouraging criminal activity, other than peaceful civil disobedience, isn’t allowed.
Letters that are racist, sexist or contain language that would offend broad portions of our readership aren’t accepted.
Political endorsements of people, legislation or issues are welcomed. We attempt to balance those over time, but that depends on the people writing.
If one side is better organized or highly motivated, letters will reflect that.
Occasionally, an editor’s note is added at the end of a letter.
Those are for specific circumstances: to correct a factual error, provide a source citation, answer a question posed in the letter, provide a pertinent title or position of the writer, or provide context.
No letters are left out because of the opinion. The section is stronger with diverse opinions.
Each week, letters are published that contradict an Editorial Board position or disagree with an editorial writer. It doesn’t matter, because the letters section is a forum for everyone.
But we are at the mercy of people motivated to write a letter.
The easiest way to submit a letter to the Tulsa World is through the online portal tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter. The online form asks background questions and cuts off a letter once it hits the word limit.
Online submissions are also instant, while mailed letters have a lag of at least a week, possibly two.
Next time you feel inspired by an idea or something has your blood boiling, write a letter.
