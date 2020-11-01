Ginnie Graham: Suicide Moms advocacy even more important during the pandemic

Frigid cold wasn’t going to stop the mothers of children who died of suicide from gathering to share their stories and demand change.
They held photos of their deceased children, smiling in school photos or family snapshots. Woven in their personal stories were worries about police training, school funding and lack of accessible mental health services.
There were specific programs mentioned, such as fully funding an expansion of the Community Response Team program for Tulsa police and freeing officers from transporting patients among mental health hospitals.
The small but mighty rally stood near the basketball court in Hunter Park, the last place Barbara Hathcock hugged her son, Keith, three years ago. It’s where he played as a toddler, rollerbladed as a teenager and met his mother for long walks and talks as an adult.
At the event, Hathcock spoke nervously, public speaking always makes her edgy. But, she found strength in a feeling that Keith stood next to her.
“I felt like all the kids were there with us; all the moms felt the same,” Hathcock said. “As we each spoke, it felt like we were talking for them, and it felt really good. It’s important to publicly, to speak out for them.
“We have so much to say and so much to accomplish. We need to do this where people will pay attention. If we are not doing that, we are not doing our mom job.”
The pandemic has a myriad of triggers for suicide: social isolation, financial crisis and health anxiety.
President Donald Trump claims suicides have been increasing since the country shutdown due to COVID-19. That’s only half the story.
Suicide rates have gone up steadily since 2000, by about 30%. The rate of suicide among U.S. adolescents and young adults reached it highest point in two decades, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oklahoma ranks 10th in the nation for suicide deaths, having risen by at least 36% since 2000. Tulsa has recorded among the highest U.S. cities in suicide rates.
It is not yet known exactly how the pandemic’s effects will shape the suicide rate. Data will become available in the next six months to few years. Health statistics often lag in national reporting.
Anecdotally, mental health counselors say they are seeing more clients with anxiety and depression. Mental Health Association Oklahoma has several pandemic-related services and programs.
These are the kinds of things keeping the mothers at the rally awake at night.
Karen Sullivan lost her 18-year-old son, Caleb, three years ago, just a few weeks before Hathcock’s son. The two women found each other at local support groups.
They are among a core group of mothers forming the Suicide Moms, dedicated to turning their grief into action for prevention.
Sullivan, a teacher at Union schools, said she was surprised at the frequency of suicide.
“After Caleb died, I thought it would be a rare thing for me to find other women with children who died of suicide. Then I find out the numbers are outrageous. There are so many. And, in Oklahoma, there are so many,” Sullivan said.
The women advocate for specific programs but see it touching on all aspects of life.
“I don’t want anyone to be in my shoes where you loose someone you love to suicide, but the reality is there is mental illness,” Sullivan said. “And, the problem is way too big, and it takes a village to come together—from areas like education and police—to help these people who are suffering every day and learn about it.
“There are so many things we don’t know. Especially now in a pandemic, this cannot be something we slow down.”
The moms are getting attention. The rally attracted state Sen. John Haste and state Reps. Melissa Provenzano and Jeff Boatman. Those who sent regards were Reps. Sheila Dills, Meloyde Blancett and Carol Bush.
This is a bipartisan issue, something the mothers are quick to point out.
“They have been very supportive of every mental health issue and talk to me any time,” Hathcock said. “We see change happening, but it’s so slow.”
The rally addressed police interactions. There is fear a person in a mental health crisis will be killed or injured, and there is worry for the aftereffects on officers.
A mother who wasn’t able to attend send her story for Hathcock to read. It was about her daughter, who was in law enforcement and took her life at age 36.
“She was privy to a lot of horrific stuff, and she didn’t want to deal with the stigma or repercussions on the job,” Hathcock said of the testimony.
“This dovetails with our mission to train everybody to reduce trauma for people experiencing crisis. First responders and their families will have better outcomes with more de-escalation and training.”
The group would like the police academies and other training programs to make mental health a bigger portion, both for self-care and in dealing with people in crisis.
Getting trauma- and hope-informed education in public schools has been embraced by Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Districts such as Union started programs for emotional and social growth.
“Everything was moving along, then things like a pandemic slows it down,” Sullivan said. “We have to keep making sure it keeps going … It’s a slow-turning wheel.”
The rally was held on the third anniversary of the death of Hathcock’s son. It won’t be an annual event.
“With the pandemic and focus on police interactions, we want to reduce suicides and bring resources to mental health and police training,” Hathcock said.
“I felt like Keith was pushing me. He would tell me to look up at the sky to change my perspective. I tend to look down, but that’s where our problems are. He told me to look up and speak up.”
Featured video:
