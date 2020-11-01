Ginnie Graham: Suicide Moms advocacy even more important during the pandemic

Anecdotally, mental health counselors say they are seeing more clients with anxiety and depression. Mental Health Association Oklahoma has several pandemic-related services and programs.

These are the kinds of things keeping the mothers at the rally awake at night.

Karen Sullivan lost her 18-year-old son, Caleb, three years ago, just a few weeks before Hathcock’s son. The two women found each other at local support groups.

They are among a core group of mothers forming the Suicide Moms, dedicated to turning their grief into action for prevention.

Sullivan, a teacher at Union schools, said she was surprised at the frequency of suicide.

“After Caleb died, I thought it would be a rare thing for me to find other women with children who died of suicide. Then I find out the numbers are outrageous. There are so many. And, in Oklahoma, there are so many,” Sullivan said.

The women advocate for specific programs but see it touching on all aspects of life.