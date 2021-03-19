Ginnie Graham: Strings-free cash income changes lives, gives people chance to breathe

Sitting in her home after months without water or gas, Andrea Cephus got a call from the Community Action Project Tulsa at the right time.
Her 5-year-old son attends the nonprofit's Head Start program, putting her on a list of clients the staff contacted regularly during the pandemic to check for any needs.
"I felt just cut down, cut all the way down," she said. "I tried to make it work. CAP called me when I was down on my butt. They have blessed my family tremendously."
Cephus was laid off from her customer service job at an insurance company about a week into the pandemic. She didn't qualify for unemployment benefits but had severance that lasted about 60 days. It quickly spiraled.
With no job prospects, she prioritized paying rent and electricity. About $120 in public food benefits didn't go far enough, sending her to various food pantries. That's tough when relying on public transportation.
Eventually, a past due water bill for $280 and gas bill of $428 led to cutoffs. Those stayed off for six months.
A drip in one of the pipes helped her gather enough water for a tub of water for bathing, and portable heaters kept two rooms warm.
Once CAP Tulsa knew of her situation, it provided a $300 gift certificate to Walmart and paid $500 directly to vendors for past due water and gas bills. The nonprofit made up the difference to get her gas restored.
Then, she took a breath.
"I look at it as a blessing and used toward the main priorities in life. I would never want me and my son out on the street," Cephus said.
Things still weren't great being unemployed. But, without the crush of mounting debt and daily scramble looking to cover basic needs, Cephus focused on her future.
"I fell into a depression. It was coming to the end of the year, and I told my sister that if I didn't have a job by the end of the week, I didn't know what I'll do. I can't keep trying," Cephus said.
That conversation led to her sister's suggestion to change course and apply for a home health position. Cephus started that job within three days.
"Being in this field and seeing what my patients are going through now — especially seeing how elderly people are treated — and what they go through, it's intriguing and makes me want to go more into the medical field," she said.
Cephus became a certified medical assistant and is enrolled in college courses to become an occupational therapist.
It all started with that unsolicited cash assistance.
The pandemic uncovered some flaws in our economic system including equity gaps and under-resourced public assistance programs.
Since the 1996 federal welfare reform bill, government assistance has become more restrictive and bureaucratic. Eligibility has been tightened, benefits limited to certain items and applicants jump through hoops like drug testing.
Those requirements were often put in place out of stereotypes: free money will make people too lazy to work or that they will it on alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Data hasn't proven those to be true.
The centuries-old idea of a universal basic income is back into consideration.
The idea of tax revenue being shared as an income source can be found in St. Thomas More's "Utopia," the writings of American revolutionary Thomas Paine and speeches by civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
This has been tested in pilot programs in Canada, Finland and Germany. In the U.S., a recent initiative in Stockton, California, shows promising results.
The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration gave 125 residents $500 a month between February 2019 and January 2020. Participants lived in neighborhoods where the median household income was the same or lower than the city's overall, about $46,000.
Of the spending, 37% went to food, 22% to sales and merchandise, like at Walmart or dollar stores, 11% on utilities and 10% was spent on vehicle costs. Less than 1% bought alcohol or tobacco.
Unemployment among participants started at 12% but went to 8% by the program's end. Full-time employment rose from 28% to 40%.
A control group found unemployment worsened by a percentage point. Full-time employment increased in this group but only by 5%.
More than half getting a basic income said they could cover an unexpected expense, up from 25% when the project started.
Other U.S. cities and nonprofits are planning pilot projects, including Chicago.
When people hit hard times, they don't always seek help. Some avoid assistance due to bureaucracy or pride, having experienced judgment from clerks, other shoppers or others, said executive director Karen Kiely.
"People aren't lining up, putting their hand out," Kiely said.
Through the past year, CAP Tulsa provided cash assistance, letting clients decide how to spend that money.
"When you take away the worries that cause so much stress for families, they can then think about setting goals for improving their economics and about what can be done to better their situation," Kiely said. "They are not having to play catch up every month."
In the past year, CAP Tulsa has provided $358,000 in emergency assistance to 675 families, amounting to about $530 per family. Of that, $166,000 was in gift cards for groceries and diapers (46%).
Of the total, about half went to food and diapers. Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, cannot be used for paper products, cleaning supplies, hygiene items or prepared food like a deli rotisserie chicken.
About a third of the assistance went to rent or mortgages ($115,000), about 10% went to pay utility bills ($36,000); the rest paid for various other expenses, like mattresses and medical bills.
"We are all in favor of letting parents of the kids we serve be experts on their own lives, and every life is different. You can't possibly generalize," Kiely said. "It's a sign of dignity and respect. You tell us your needs and challenges and how we can help you.
"People are craving an opportunity to be valued in our society and provide for their families. With the hollowing out of the middle class and several decades of lower-wage jobs going away, we have a pervasive problem for those who have been marginalized in our society."
By taking strings off income, it might help pay for a child's sports fees, band, camp, a field trip or other activities. Budgets can be structured with more flexibility.
The recent $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief stimulus bill includes $100 billion for most parents to receive a recurring monthly check for a year, between $250 and $300, plus increased tax credits.
It's expected to put a major dent in the U.S. child poverty rate.
About four out of 10 U.S. children live in households struggling to pay for household expenses. Between 7 million and 11 million children go hungry because their parents cannot afford food.
UNICEF ranks the U.S. 6th in the child poverty rate among 41 of the world's wealthiest nations.
"This child benefit is perfect timing to give that boost where people need it most," Kiely said. "The monthly income flow is a huge feature of this. It's giving people hope, and that has been absent. If people can regain hope and a sense of opportunity, they will use that energy to work and provide for their families."
CAP Tulsa operates with a two-generation philosophy in poverty intervention, serving children and their parents. Once lives are financially stable, many parents go back to school, get job training and find work.
"We see progression with people reclaiming dignity and having hope. When you have hope, you see the opportunity for future economic improvements," Kiely said.
Looking back, Cephus said people needing help don't need to feel shame. She recently got a promotion and saved enough buy a car.
"I want to be successful in everything I do and not doubt myself. I was doubting myself when I lost my job, especially in the pandemic when it was so hard to get another job," Cephus said.
"A lot changed when I started my job. It motivated me to do this. There are so many people needing nurses and cannot afford nurses. What I shoot for is to be there for people who are a lot like me."
Featured video: