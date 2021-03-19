Ginnie Graham: Strings-free cash income changes lives, gives people chance to breathe

Then, she took a breath.

"I look at it as a blessing and used toward the main priorities in life. I would never want me and my son out on the street," Cephus said.

Things still weren't great being unemployed. But, without the crush of mounting debt and daily scramble looking to cover basic needs, Cephus focused on her future.

"I fell into a depression. It was coming to the end of the year, and I told my sister that if I didn't have a job by the end of the week, I didn't know what I'll do. I can't keep trying," Cephus said.

That conversation led to her sister's suggestion to change course and apply for a home health position. Cephus started that job within three days.

"Being in this field and seeing what my patients are going through now — especially seeing how elderly people are treated — and what they go through, it's intriguing and makes me want to go more into the medical field," she said.

Cephus became a certified medical assistant and is enrolled in college courses to become an occupational therapist.

It all started with that unsolicited cash assistance.