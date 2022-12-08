Ginnie Graham: Stressing out over the annual health care enrollment plans

Gambling makes me anxious; the thought of losing money is enough to keep me as a spectator in games of chance.

That may be why the annual health care enrollment sends me into a tailspin. The whole health care insurance system is a big casino. Bets are placed on a dizzying array of choices based on “what ifs.” Winners avoid bankruptcy, or at least significant medical debt.

Will I get cancer or have a heart attack? Will my daughter get another concussion in pom? Will my son hurt his back working out? Are broken bones likely? Maybe I’ll need to change medication. What if we get in a car accident or fall from a ladder? How many therapy sessions are allowed? Or, it could be a good year with only preventative doctor’s visits needed.

The terminology is a study onto itself.

There are PPOs and HMOs with a range of differences in deductibles, copayments, premiums, in-network, out-of-network and out-of-pocket maximums. Oh, don’t forget the health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement accounts. These are placed in packages with insurers putting names on them like select, premiere, preferred, deluxe, prime or ultimate.

Some do a gold, silver or bronze, which is a subtle ranking. Who wouldn't want gold? I'm holding out for rhodium, platinum and iridium.

All this is an illusion of finding a plan to best fit our needs. That’s the wild card ensuring the house always wins. No one can predict the future to know what our health needs will be.

The best coverage that would help in tragic diagnoses is always the most expensive, and many gamble on health over such bad news. Unlike taxes, no one gets a return on overpayments for services unused.

For those going the cheapest routes, that's taking a chance that an unexpected stroke won't happen. If those tragic circumstances strike, it’s likely even the best insurance plans aren’t going to be enough.

The Commonwealth Fund recently found in a survey that 40% of working-age adults who were insured for a full year skipped or delayed health care because they couldn’t afford it. Also, 37% of Americans struggled to pay medical bills during the past year or were paying off medical debt over time.

Of all respondents, 23% were underinsured, meaning their health costs (deductibles, premiums, etc.) were high compared to their incomes, and they suffered nearly as much as those who were uninsured. Of that group, 60% delayed care and 60% who received care had trouble paying the bills.

It’s not like there has ever been a year when health insurance costs went down. At best, everyone hopes their plans remain steady.

Costs of medical care are slippery; no one seems able to get a handle on it. With car insurance, the industry has a solid range of service costs. Not so with health care.

Whenever I’ve asked about costs for a service or visit, the answer is always, “It depends on your insurance.” It’s been well-documented that medical care costs in the U.S. are higher than anywhere in the world. Congress has a long way to go in getting this under control.

For employer-provided coverage, there’s a possibility of changing insurers. I’ve had about three different insurance providers in five years. With that comes change in physician and networks. Add to this the occasional disagreement between insurers and hospital systems, leaving patients in a panic while the two power brokers play poker.

Having to find new doctors will raise anyone’s blood pressure. The whole thing can be paralyzing.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of employed Americans say they usually don’t change health insurance selection year-after-year because it’s too stressful, according to a survey commissioned by Justworks and conducted by the Harris Poll. About half (49%) say they feel pressure to choose the most expensive plan.

It's the same in people enrolling for Medicare.

A Sage Growth Partners July report found 58% of Medicare participants keep their current plan without reviewing other options or considering evolving needs, and 63% are overwhelmed by Medicare plan advertising.

Each year, I dread this necessity and tend to wait until the last minute. The cost just to have coverage is depressing, and the plans are confusing.

There has to be a better way to providing health care coverage in this country.