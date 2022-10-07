Ginnie Graham: Steps Oklahoma lawmakers can take for a mental health system turnaround

It was shocking to hear Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had been stabbed by his daughter. It was sobering to hear him speak about it the following day, obviously struggling at times to keep emotions in check.

His message was strong: gratitude to responders who treated him and his daughter with dignity and respect and anger at the erosion of mental health services in the state.

If a prominent district attorney cannot get the right services for his daughter, then what does that say about those without means and connections?

Every sector in Oklahoma is affected by the state's poor status of mental health. Schools face rising behavior challenges and depression among students, homelessness has significantly stepped up, adults cannot hold on to jobs, and families suffer from dysfunction.

Some Oklahoma statistics:

• Every week, on average, two Oklahomans between the ages of 10-24 die by suicide; 80% of these are male.

• Ranked seventh highest in children with private insurance that did not cover services for mental or emotional needs.

• About 54,000 Oklahoma children have depression, but 30,000 of them are not getting treatment.

• Oklahoma office visits for primary care in Oklahoma are reimbursed 27% higher than for similar mental health visits.

• Oklahoma ranks last in a seven-state region in compensation (after adjusting for cost of living) for psychologists and social workers, third for drug and alcohol counselors, and fourth for psychiatrists.

• Oklahoma has 10.3 psychiatrists per 100,000 residents statewide, less than the recommended 30.3 per 100,000. Most rural counties do not have any psychiatrists.

There is much that can be done at the Capitol to address these problems.

For starters, the Legislature must live up to what voters directed them to do six years ago and fund State Questions 780 and 781. These bills reclassified some petty drug and property crimes as misdemeanors and ordered reinvestment of savings from the criminal justice system into mental health services.

Not one penny has been allocated. A year ago, the tab was $50 million the state owed county governments. The funds are distributed by population, and county commissions then decide what mental health programs to fund in their communities.

A handful of lawmakers argue that funding to the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse satisfies the law. It doesn't.

Oklahoma has nearly $3 billion in savings accounts. We can afford this and make it part of ongoing legislative allocations, along with adequately funding the state agency.

State lawmakers and higher education have been tackling the nursing shortage with gusto since the pandemic. It led to the University of Oklahoma expanding its classes to accept every eligible applicant, and federal emergency funds going toward bolstering the nursing workforce.

The same enthusiasm ought to be extended to mental health professions including psychiatrists, psychologists, drug and alcohol counselors, and social workers. This would be helped by implementing the Mental Health Loan Repayment Revolving Fund, created in 2019, and keeping up competitive Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Currently, Oklahomans not in crisis may be waiting months for an appointment. We don't wait for a heart attack to address heart disease. We shouldn't wait for a psychotic break to give Oklahomans brain health services. We need more mental health workers.

Parity laws that require mental health needs be treated the same as other health disorders are in place but have no teeth. Enforcement is poor and penalties weak for companies discriminating. More guardrails are needed to ensure profitability is not the driving factor for private insurers.

Finally, stigma remains a problem, keeping people from accessing services early or at all. The fix is beyond a good media campaign. It will take people sharing their stories and pushing lawmakers to do better.

In this, Kunzweiler has done a remarkable public service. To save lives, more people will need to do the same.