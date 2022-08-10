Ginnie Graham: Starting experiencing the little things at age 50

A little over six months ago, I turned 50 with a "meh" attitude.

Birthdays are used as demarcations of life. We used them to measure where we are in our journeys — jobs, family, education, travel, health or wealth. As if taking that self-reflection at age 37, 48, 52 or 67 would knock the Earth of its axis.

That winter day of my birthday was low-key. I went to lunch with Mom, my sister and daughter followed by a round of pedicures and certificate for a massage. They presented me with a gift: a scrapbook filled with memories, stories, well-wishes and photos from friends and family.

It's the best surprise ever received; written words from others telling their warm thoughts about you — the funny, silly, sad, serious and nostalgic— are irreplaceable.

Later, my husband made me dinner, and son presented my gift of an espresso machine. The day summed up things I love, from pretty toes to caffeine to dinner I didn't make.

Beyond that, I didn't over-think it. I still have two teenagers in my home transitioning to adulthood, so my work is hardly done there. I'm fortunate to have a job allowing for creativity and flexibility, though riches remain elusive.

The only bummer was my doctor giving me a reality check. The day before my 50th, when telling Dr. Whitt of the big day, she smiled and said, "That's great. You now qualify for a colonoscopy."

No cupcakes, no cookies, no balloons or even those cheap suckers given out by pediatricians. Just a chat about how aging can kind of suck and bring about these important health screenings.

She's a fantastic doctor and right, but that didn't make the fasting and liquid prep prescription diet any better.

The only thing giving me pause in this year are about the everyday things that have gone unexperienced.

I'm not talking about big ideas like my dream Scotland vacation or a summer coast-to-coast trek across the U.S. I'm talking about the things that can be done in our city at any given time.

That had me creating a list of things I need to do within my 50th year. My goal is to experience 50 new things. I have six months left.

A few actions on the to-do list are throwing an ax, getting acupuncture, going to a float spa and seeking a fortune teller — or tarot card reader. I'm not picky on that one. I still need to attend a Renaissance fair, get my bartending license, learn how to can food and paint something I would display in my house.

I enrolled in a dance class after a friend suggested belly dancing. It's deceptively hard, but I'm invested to the point of ordering the hip skirt with dangling coins. I'm not an exotic or pretty dancer, but I'm having fun with it and plan to make my daughter watch me in a recital. And, at age 50, I really don't care what others think about stuff like that.

Next up was attending a Jewish service. I've been to most of the various Christian denominations and was invited once into a mosque for a partial service. I try to attend different religious services whenever invited.

So I cajoled my friend, local comedian Barry Friedman, into letting me tag along to Congregation B'nai Emunah. He found a Saturday when a bar mitzvah was part of the service, so a bonus experience.

While I would never complain about my friend, he wasn't great at the dress code recommendation, saying casual with jeans were fine. Upon arrival, the crowd was more heels and suit jackets.

"Well, maybe it was business casual," he sort of whispered, where everyone could hear.

The service was beautiful with the singing of Rabbis Marc Fitzerman and Dan Kaiman as translations scrolled on screens. That ritual of music mixed with readings reminded me of some of the traditions of my Catholic upbringing.

It's interesting how such different faiths can have such similar traits.

The message in the synagogue that day were how we all needed to care for each other; that we have an obligation to humanity to help when and where needed.

In this age of division and political rancor, what an uplifting message.

As the bar mitzvah started, Barry said not eat the candy as wrapped pieces labeled "honey candy" were distributed. He made that mistake last time. For me, if it's not chocolate, it's not a temptation. The candy is thrown at the guest of honor during the ritual.

That's something you don't see in Christian churches, and it's kind of a selling point. I left definitely thinking of a return trip, in better attire.

My 50th list didn't start out to learn any life lessons, just something fun to do. In these past few months, my innocuous project turned into something more. Those little, new experiences can make you think, change your energy and start the next half century a little more interesting.