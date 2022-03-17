Ginnie Graham: Spring break will forever be known for COVID-19

Two years ago, my family was getting ready for a trip to St. Louis — a first real vacation in quite a while. It wasn’t to be.

My supervisor came into my office the Friday before the break and said to take what I’d need to work indefinitely from home. The pandemic was shutting down the world, including all the St. Louis attractions.

Spring break will always be a reminder of COVID-19.

Since then, more than 1 million Americans have died from the virus, with at least 15,000 of those being Oklahomans. The U.S. unemployment rate reached about 15%, though Oklahoma’s remained relatively low.

My kids were out of school for the rest of the school year and half of the second. We didn’t see my mom, my kids’ only living grandparent, for nearly a year.

New phrases cropped up in our lexicon — flatten the curve, learning pod, new normal, distance learning, superspreader, physical distance and Great Resignation. We created a “pandemic bubble” with my sister, brother-in-law and two nephews.

We learned to Zoom, order groceries online and use vodka to make antibacterial solutions. Or, in my case, use vodka to make limoncello and amaretto.

Suddenly, science was the cool thing to know (or pretend to know), throwing around words like asymptomatic, PPE, ivermectin, N95 mask, hydroxychloroquine, contact tracing and quarantine.

And everyone was reminded of that very basic preschool lesson that hand washing really is important, even singing “Happy Birthday” to ensure a thorough cleansing.

Those of us with allergies made a point to explain that with every sneeze. Face masks were integrated into fashion decisions: Do we go with the basic black or jazz up an outfit with a holiday fabric?

I saved so much money in gas and parking by not having to drive into downtown for work.

After six months, it was time to turn the kids’ old play room into an actual work space — though working from my bed wasn’t that bad.

Helping my kids through online learning was a challenge. We learned to give grace to teachers delivering lessons in a completely new way — a way for which they weren’t trained. It wasn’t ideal, but our health remained intact.

Even through frustrations, I wouldn’t trade that time with my kids.

Many Oklahomans for the first time filed for unemployment benefits or assistance for necessities such as utilities and food. Hopefully, the irritations felt in that process create empathy for those in need later.

My daily gratitude journal lists “health” in the No. 1 spot for two years. My sister has read nearly 200 books. I finally binge-watched “The Wire” and “Castle.” The amount of streaming shows I’ve gone through is a bit ridiculous.

Our community witnessed some beautiful things.

Among the coolest were programs around food, from pop-up giveaways of produce and dairy products to schools creating drive-throughs for meal pickups. Neighbors were not going to let neighbors go hungry.

Religious services went online, allowing us to listen to leaders of other churches and faiths. Buying local became a priority.

The Air National Guard fighter wing flew over area hospitals in a salute. Caravans and public tributes honored frontline workers who died in the line of duty.

Then some un-American things cropped up, starting with hoarding toilet paper. When stores have to restrict sales at 100 rolls of the double-ply, that’s a sign of a selfish society.

That only escalated as anger seeped into school board and city council meetings. Talking points from national politicians and special interest groups supplanted local and state collaboration.

The online provocations, sarcasm and incivility prompted many of us to reshape our social networks or delete the apps. The meanness and tantrums that linger make me wonder if people have lost their minds.

The pandemic isn’t over, but it’s easing.

About three-fourths of Americans are fully vaccinated, which is the best safeguard against COVID-19. Schools are back full time and lifting mask requirements. Businesses are inviting workers back into offices, and restaurants are ramping up.

The U.S. unemployment rate is back to pre-pandemic levels. In February, it was at 3.8%, compared to 3.5% the same month two years ago.

This past spring break, we returned to a quasi-normal routine. COVID-19 testing has become more the norm to participate in youth mission trips, sports or other community projects. Where masks are required — like doctor’s offices — we willingly oblige.

I’m not sure what my kids will carry with them from this experience. They’re living through the lesson that life is unpredictable. Hopefully, one of the great takeaways will be that compassion goes further than rage.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.