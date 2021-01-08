Ginnie Graham: Some kids predicted the national meltdown

They see community leaders fuel divisions through name-calling, bullying, meanness and even cruelty, without any negative consequences. Extreme positions more often out-scream the majority.

All that rhetoric and nastiness trickles down to our daily lives.

Just last weekend, we saw a family with two young daughters being escorted out of the BOK Center for refusing to wear masks. The mother was yelling about her rights and freedom; her girls just wanted to skate.

Maybe my kids did see this coming; perhaps my optimism was too bold.

Right now, elected leaders need to wake up to the crossroads where we stand. They need to search their consciences for how to heal a country that has taken so many wrong turns.

Teenagers do not view elected service as a noble endeavor. They do not find inspiration from those in our top government positions. This is a shameful legacy to leave.

If we get the government we deserve, then our nation needs therapy to find a better relationship.

My teenagers will be voting in the next few years. I asked if they felt they could better deal with these extremists.

“Yeah, but not with any of these people,” said my son.