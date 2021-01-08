Ginnie Graham: Some kids predicted the national meltdown

When Mom was 9, she spent a day saying rosaries after the death of John F. Kennedy. She believed no one was safe if the American president could be gunned down so publicly.
I worried that my own kids would be rattled seeing domestic terrorists storming the U.S. Capitol to ransack offices, vandalize the chambers, disrespect our symbols and threaten police, civilians and elected lawmakers.
Americans sat stunned, watching the heart of democracy attacked, our elected leaders taking cover and scenes mirroring the chaos of unstable nations. Surely, our children would be just as bothered.
It didn’t take long for stories to circulate that quoted child psychologists with parental tips. These are now fill-in-the-blank kind of reports.
Through the years, I’ve had to talk to my kids about the aftermath of school shootings, suicides, national disasters and even a pandemic. Now add in this “Clockwork Orange” display of unpatriotic, un-American rioting.
The advice is similar no matter the tragedy. Kids look at adults for how to react. We need to open a dialogue, be assuring and honest.
So, I asked my teenagers about their thinking on what they were witnessing.
“I thought this would happen. I mean, where else was it going to end?” said my 17-year-old son.
“Of course this was coming,” my 13-year-old daughter added.
Jaded teenagers aren’t a new thing, but their initial reactions were stunning. I thought there would be some indication of disbelief, some restrained coverup of their unease.
They were going on with business as usual. That could be a good thing for keeping anxiety at bay.
It’s worrisome that this kind of crisis is normal for them. Even worse is the possibility of it being expected.
That was the realization of just how different their adolescence has been to those of the last few generations.
Growing up, our lives were not dominated by daily national nastiness among our leaders. Fringe thought usually stayed on the fringe; now, fringe thinkers go online to find friends and grow a conspiratorial garden.
History isn’t perfect; there are plenty of inequities and wrongs our society continues to right. But our national strength has always been to strive for a better union, not tear it down.
Adults could be friends and have different political signs in their yards.
Starting in their childhoods, my kids have observed a growing normalization of attacks on others, from ugly campaign ads to a cancellation culture for long-ago misdeeds.
They see community leaders fuel divisions through name-calling, bullying, meanness and even cruelty, without any negative consequences. Extreme positions more often out-scream the majority.
All that rhetoric and nastiness trickles down to our daily lives.
Just last weekend, we saw a family with two young daughters being escorted out of the BOK Center for refusing to wear masks. The mother was yelling about her rights and freedom; her girls just wanted to skate.
Maybe my kids did see this coming; perhaps my optimism was too bold.
Right now, elected leaders need to wake up to the crossroads where we stand. They need to search their consciences for how to heal a country that has taken so many wrong turns.
Teenagers do not view elected service as a noble endeavor. They do not find inspiration from those in our top government positions. This is a shameful legacy to leave.
If we get the government we deserve, then our nation needs therapy to find a better relationship.
My teenagers will be voting in the next few years. I asked if they felt they could better deal with these extremists.
“Yeah, but not with any of these people,” said my son.
“I was just talking about that on my chat,” said my daughter, looking up from her phone. “Yes, every generation does better than the one before. So we’ll do better.”
There’s the glimmer of hope, a belief that a better future lies ahead. Even if they have some deep-seeded turmoil, they see a republic still standing and determination to make it stronger.
Granted, every generation thinks they will do better. It wasn’t better on Wednesday. It was among the lowest points of our history.
We need to make clear that speech and actions filled with hate, anger, disrespect and lies encountered online or in person isn’t normal, right or American.
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham