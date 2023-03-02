JAY — Crutches didn’t stop 12-year-old Hagen Horney from setting a record last week at the Delaware County Spring Premium Livestock Show by winning four grand champion titles.

He'd sit to the side of the barn's arena and hobble up in time to get his goat or sheep in the competition. He'd ditch those supports before entering the ring to get his livestock into place. A person watching wouldn't know he had a recent hip surgery, doing well enough to earn high marks in showmanship.

"My doctor told me I wasn't supposed to walk, but I just ignored that. I'm gonna do what I want, and I want to do this," he said.

For the second year, the Leach 4-H Club member took the Dr. Ben Netherton Award, named for my veterinarian father who died in 1989 at age 39 from sleep apnea complications. The award recognizes the overall top performing youth at the livestock show.

Winners accumulate points based on different aspects including showmanship. It's meant to reward a student putting in the most work, not just about having the highest placing animal.

It's humbling the award continues to be a prized honor sought by students at this show. Dad wasn't a big-time philanthropist but believed strongly in public service and supporting youth. It's why he served on the Grove School Board and donated veterinary services to agriculture students.

Not many people who knew him well are around anymore; either moved on or passed away. But the spirit in which the award was created is alive and thriving in Delaware County.

Residents, business leaders and agriculture educators have made the show one of the biggest — possibly the biggest — spring premium sale in Oklahoma. Students show different varieties of livestock, and the top finishers earn their way into the final-day auction. This year, 116 animals made the cut.

This is where students have a chance to recoup some costs to continue their involvement in livestock shows. The more a community pitches in with support, whether financial or in-kind, the more affordable it is for kids.

In recent years, the total income donated by local Delaware County businesses and individuals hovered around $125,000. Last year, it jumped to a new high of $300,000. Early reports from last week indicate donations topping $350,000.

That is an impressive amount and a credit to the generosity of Delaware County residents.

About 15 donors added on amounts to every auction animal, which is on top of the final sale. It meant students got about $450 for each animal before entering the auction ring. That's a nice boost for the costly expense of raising cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

Even with my Dad's award, my cousin Jyme Lynn Reno, along with her dad, Jim Reno, who live in the county, have done the heavy lifting in keeping it going. They've led fundraising efforts and made sure the banner is ready each year.

When I hear talk of small-town values, this is what comes to mind. Not politics, not the rage of the moment. It's about coming together to preserve a tradition for the purpose of making progress and opportunities for others.

This past sale was wall-to-wall with spectators and local investors; it was a welcome sight, knowing students will be the ultimate winners. But, it was a tight fit along with barn accommodations that look a bit past their prime.

It occurred to me that I'd been coming to this building, barn and arena at the Delaware County Fairgrounds for more than 40 years. And, it's much older than that. Plans are underway to build a replacement facility in the next few years.

Not only is that a good idea, it's an overdue project. These types of youth showcases make Oklahoma unique and ensure progress in agriculture. Having modern fairgrounds buildings in rural areas supports education.

While people enjoy fairs and livestock shows as entertainment, the greater effect is on youth who will be the ones to find new techniques in food production, nutrition, crop harvesting and other ag-related fields.

No doubt Hagen will be among that next generation of innovative farmers. For a seventh-grader, he speaks of farm life like an old sage.

He knows his way around the livestock shows, participating in about 20 to 25 each year. The stiffest competition is at the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma, where his goat competes against 800 to 900 others.

Becoming a livestock judge in college is in his plans, and he claims having no secret to raising prize-winning livestock — just hard work. One thing is certain: He's sticking with sheep and goats.

"I don't know why I like raising them, I just do," he said.

Though he's a two-time winner of the Dr. Ben Netherton Award, the record to beat is Jay's Mattie Haynes, who won it four times in a row. She went on to become an All-American livestock judge at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Oklahoma State University, and is now an ag teacher at NEO.

I asked Hagen if he thought he could top that record.

In his best laconic cowboy speak, Hagen said, "We'll see; we'll see."