Ginnie Graham: Sister Pierre left a legacy of peace and love in Tulsa

In 2015, Sister Pierre sent to me a copy of an Eleanor Roosevelt column from a collection of the former first lady's work.

The column lamented the mounting tensions that would eventually lead to World War II. Roosevelt's writing was influenced by a 1918 visit to the French battlefields, seeing the wounded and mangled soldiers and destroyed villages.

"It is wearisome to read of the balance of power. I would like to see somebody write about the balance of trade and food for the world … This would mean much to the next generation in every country. I cannot help feeling that the best minds of every nation should be working out a way to find some solutions," Roosevelt wrote.

Roosevelt reminded Americans that everyone pays a price for war, "… so we might as well begin to think about it before it is on our backs. Let's do a little more than think. Let's ask our leaders not to weaken their stand against war, but to tell us what more could be done for permanent peace."

The words remain relevant though written more than 80 years ago. That is what inspired Sister Pierre to mail a copy to my office.

"I thought the article was so worthwhile that maybe we could get people considering the ideas," she wrote in note. "Eleanor Roosevelt was so forward thinking in my youth during World War II that I grabbed the opportunity to read the book. She was one smart woman!"

That march toward unity continues to be meritorious, but this isn't about Roosevelt or war. It's about the woman who shared that column; a woman who devoted her life to others and, like Roosevelt, believed peace was attainable.

This is what I remembered last week when hearing about Sister Pierre's death. She was the type of person who didn't make headlines but had an influence that shaped generations.

Sister Marie Pierre (Mary Hazel) Fleming died on Oct. 25 at age 93. She entered the St. Joseph Convent in Guthrie in 1947, taking temporary vows in 1949 and professed perpetual vows in 1952. She then earned a bachelor's degree in education from Catholic College of Oklahoma. She taught in McAlester, Henryetta and Okeene before arriving in Tulsa.

Sister Pierre taught at Monte Cassino, St. Catherine's and Marquette School. It was at Church of the Madalene where she served for 45 years. She was a teacher at the parish when it was a school and remained an integral part of the church in the decades after its school closed.

It's accurate to say she was an institution at Church of the Madalene.

Children were drawn to her. She had a kindness that stuck in the minds of young ones, a dry humor adolescents appreciated and a comfort adults found welcoming.

Once, Sister Pierre and I delivered Thanksgiving meals to parishioners needing some help. Driving her around that day, she delightfully spoke of seeing the city evolve, including how the 31st Street and Harvard Avenue area was a city outskirt when she moved to Tulsa. She asked about stories I wrote, strangely fascinated by a murder case I covered — a conversation I didn't think to have with a nun. She was interesting like that.

Sister Pierre visited me in the hospital after I had my children. She made rounds to people sick and dying, held women's retreats and made sure children had what they needed. The Church of the Madalene nursery bears her name for her effort in getting it built.

She was part of a Benedictine community, serving on the Monastic Council and as a delegate to General Chapters.

Sister Pierre worked to make her part of the world — in this community — a better place to live. It was her contribution toward peace.

It was expected that her funeral would attract priests, nuns and Catholic elite. But there were others, including groups of teenagers who missed school to celebrate Mass and her life. They wanted to pay respect to a woman whose memory makes them smile.

"She always came into our Sunday school class and talked to us. She checked in and just listened. We knew she was a big deal, but she was so nice to everyone," my 15-year-old daughter said.

Children know sincerity, and it remains in their hearts.

Sister Pierre planned her farewell service, each reading, every song and included a letter to be read out loud and printed in the program. Her final words showed her humility and wit.

"I have come to the end of the road — the end of my life's journey on Earth. For the most part, I've enjoyed the scenery and the folks along the way. I have chosen hymns and readings that seem to tell part of the story. When you sing, sing out good and loud, especially on the last one, because I don't want to have to get up and lead the choir.

"When I read the Gospel story of Jesus fixing breakfast by the lake, I knew at once that it was the only way that Jesus and I were alike: We both like to fix breakfast on the shore of the lake."

The recessional hymn? "We Shall Gather at the River." Everyone sang loud.