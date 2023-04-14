During my honeymoon in New Orleans, my new husband and I spoke about our future anniversaries like life could be planned.

The first would be at a new trendy restaurant followed by dessert of the top tier of the wedding cake, frozen for a year as a good luck tradition. The 10th would be driving the Pacific Coast Highway. The 15th would be in Boston and the 20th on an island.

And the 25th — which we celebrated last week — would be in Scotland.

We were not in Scotland.

Our silver anniversary was a steel belt celebration. We bought tires and an oil change.

After both working all day and with two teenagers in the house, we were too tired to go to a restaurant. We debated Door Dash or pizza delivery. We ended up with a feast made of pasta from a box, marinara from a jar and ready-to-cook meatballs from Aldi.

We ate in the living room and binge-watched a Rob Lowe comedy series (my husband knows me well).

Don’t judge or pity; we were happy and did what we wanted. That’s the point of being married.

Of all the anniversary plans made on our honeymoon, only one actually happened. A year after we said “I do,” we used a gift card for dinner and later regretted ingesting year-old cake with buttercream frosting.

Trust me, it’s not worth the ritual.

Through the years, we never had enough money for those elaborate trips. But we’ve danced to a lot of local bands, hiked state parks, canoed every area river, tried a lot of new restaurants and visited most attractions within a day’s drive.

Many of my friends are celebrating 25 years this season. Something was in the air in 1998 when we attended three weddings among my co-workers and another three for other friends.

All are still married. So, love and longevity aren’t antiquated notions.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen friends divorce in epically bad and amicable ways.

We just found the right combination of space and comfort as we’ve aged to deal with the ups and downs. Some of that is relationship work, but there’s a bit of luck, too.

I learned that when my husband — a full-time, professional musician when we married — has a bad day at work as a teacher, he needs alone time to play the guitar.

No longer do I complain when he drives too slowly, leaves his shoes lying all over the house, forgets to close the kitchen cabinet doors or burns food while cooking. That’s small stuff.

I draw the line when he gets out the sledgehammer to “fix” something. It never gets fixed and always costs more to clean up.

After having children, priorities shifted, but we shifted in the same direction. He changed as many diapers as I did and attends every game, recital and performance of our kids. He has patience, doesn’t mind playing chauffeur and worries constantly when the kids are not in our house.

He’s a wonderful father, something I knew he’d be when we married.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Modern medicine has worked wonders as medications stem the symptoms enough for him to continue working and playing music.

But we know our journey is taking a turn. We pledged through sickness and health, and we meant it.

On the airplane ride home from New Orleans on our honeymoon, we sat across from what I remember as an older couple, though they were probably the ages we are now.

They kept looking at us funny. Finally, the woman spoke.

“Are you newly together?” she asked.

“Yes, we’re on our honeymoon,” I said.

“Oh, that explains why you are holding hands,” she said.

We just looked at them, a bit confused. This was a weird conversation, but she continued.

“When you’ve been together as long we have,” she said while pointing to the man next to her. “you won’t even be touching each other.”

I think I muttered something like, “Oh, well, that’s something.” There is no good response.

That brief interaction never left our memories, and we joke about that every once in awhile. Still, I wondered if we would really get to that point. Would there be a time we didn’t want each other’s embrace?

Now in our 26th year together, the answer is no. We still hold hands. We still enjoy each other’s company. We still share the same inside jokes and sarcasm. We still listen to music and dance when we can.

We hug every day, share a kiss and give a quick prayer of thanks before each dinner with our fingers intertwined, acknowledging our blessings.

There is wisdom in the advice to never go to bed angry. Before turning in to sleep each night, we reach across to find each other’s hands for a little squeeze and say “goodnight.”

There is nothing magical about the anniversary date of our wedding. There is something special about our long-haul adventure together.

