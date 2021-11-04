Ginnie Graham: Seeking statesmanship over politics

Of all the predictable lofty speeches about priorities and goals at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland this week, only one stood out.
Queen Elizabeth’s. The welcoming video message from the 95-year-old monarch transcends this issue and ought to be inspired words for all leaders working in the public.
She noted that through her nearly 70-year reign, she was “lucky to meet and know” the world’s greatest leaders. That’s underplaying the vastness of historic figures the queen has known.
“And I have perhaps come to understand a little about what makes them special. It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics. But what they do for the people of tomorrow, that is statesmanship,” she said.
“I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will all have their chance to rise above politics of the moment and achieve true statesmanship.”
That is an easy statement and difficult challenge. So much time and energy is spent by leaders in the now because that’s the payoff, be it the next election, job or simply adulation.
Finding true statesman, or stateswomen, has become a rarity in a culture full of snarky tweets, half-truths and joy of fighting.
Queen Elizabeth comes from a place where she doesn’t have to run for office or make a boss happy. But she has lived under a spotlight her entire life, dissected and directed by the fickleness of public opinion.
My American DNA rejects the notion of using public funds to prop up a ruling class of royals (though it could be argued that the U.S. tax and political campaign structures do just that). So I’m not any type of royal watcher or supporter.
However, the queen in her sunset years is showing wisdom that comes only with age. She has seen and experienced all the world has to offer, and her words have more weight.
Queen Elizabeth opened her comments referencing the importance of environmental preservation to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April this year. She recalled Prince Philip warning about pollution in 1969: “If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale to insignificance.”
Perhaps his death is causing the queen to encourage world leaders to think beyond themselves.
“It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit written in history books yet to be printed will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity and that you answered the call for future generations; that you left this conference as a community of nations with a determination, a desire and a plan to address the impact of climate change,” she said.
“And to recognize the time for words has now moved to a time for action.”
Queen Elizabeth is no alarmist, but she’s direct and firm.
“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there for all of us here today,” she said. “None of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children, our children’s children and those who will follow in their footsteps.”
Above all, the queen is optimistic, a welcome change from the negativity surrounding the course of governmental politics.
“When nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope,” she said. “Working side by side, we have the ability to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest adversities.”
America has a lot of politicians, but it’s becoming rare to find a statesperson.
The queen’s advice doesn’t apply to international leaders; it’s applicable on every level of life, from family structures to the U.S. Congress.
Featured video: UK monarch back in Windsor after hospital checks