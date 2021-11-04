Ginnie Graham: Seeking statesmanship over politics

Queen Elizabeth comes from a place where she doesn’t have to run for office or make a boss happy. But she has lived under a spotlight her entire life, dissected and directed by the fickleness of public opinion.

My American DNA rejects the notion of using public funds to prop up a ruling class of royals (though it could be argued that the U.S. tax and political campaign structures do just that). So I’m not any type of royal watcher or supporter.

However, the queen in her sunset years is showing wisdom that comes only with age. She has seen and experienced all the world has to offer, and her words have more weight.

Queen Elizabeth opened her comments referencing the importance of environmental preservation to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April this year. She recalled Prince Philip warning about pollution in 1969: “If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale to insignificance.”

Perhaps his death is causing the queen to encourage world leaders to think beyond themselves.