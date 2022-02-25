Ginnie Graham: Remedies to resolve consequences from McGirt left untouched

“In the absence of federal legislation which may mitigate the impact of McGirt, the State could enter one or more compacts with the tribes for collection and apportionment of various tax types. Historically, the State and the tribes have engaged in compacts for cigarette and tobacco taxes, motor fuel taxes, and license tags.”

Neither of these approaches has been seriously explored. Congressman Tom Cole introduced a bill allowing for criminal jurisdictional compacting, but it’s stalled. Another option could be Congress’ de-establishing the reservations, but that’s unlikely to happen.

That leaves compacting as the most feasible possibility.

“The benefit of tribal compacts should not be discounted. During the last two fiscal years, the State received over $73 million in cigarette and tobacco tax collections as a result of compact sales,” the report states.

However, Gov. Kevin Stitt — a Cherokee Nation citizen — challenged gaming compacts early in his term. That created a rift between the state and tribal nations that has only deepened. In December, the governor canceled hunting and fishing compacts, which had generated $38 million for the state from the Cherokee and Choctaw nations.