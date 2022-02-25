Ginnie Graham: Remedies to resolve consequences from McGift left untouched

For all the rhetoric and efforts to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2020 landmark McGirt decision, two fixes have remained untried — an act of Congress and compacting.
The McGirt ruling found that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee Nation reservation, keeping its 1860s-era boundaries intact. A state court later extended the decision to five other tribes in Oklahoma, mostly in the eastern part of the state.
McGirt addressed criminal jurisdiction, finding that the state could not prosecute cases within reservation boundaries when the victim or suspect was a tribal member. It shifted prosecutions from state courts to federal and tribal courts.
It was inevitable that a lawsuit challenging the taxation practices by the state within Indian Country would be filed. That happened last week when a Choctaw Nation couple asked a federal judge in the U.S. Eastern District of Oklahoma whether the reasoning behind McGirt would apply to civil tax matters, as well.
More than 5,000 claims from tribal members seeking taxation exemptions have been filed with the Oklahoma Tax Commission since McGirt was decided. This is the first case to exhaust the administrative process and move into judicial review.
Cited in the lawsuit is a unanimous 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that appears to bolster the plaintiffs’ claim.
In McClanahan v. Arizona State Tax Commission, the court determined that the state could not tax the income of tribal members residing on their reservation and whose income is wholly derived from reservation sources. It was cited in another unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision (1993’s Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Sac and Fox Nation), which found that the state could not levy taxes on tribal members working and living in Indian Country, defining that as a territory of “a formal or informal reservation, allotted lands, or dependent Indian communities.”
Other court rulings have further defined sovereignty regarding state taxation in Indian Country. In every decision, courts note that Congress has the power to make specific directions.
Basically, if you don’t like the ruling, then go to Congress.
Judges are going to sort those issues out against the backdrop of McGirt. The state has been on the losing end of most McGirt challenges, including a recent request to overturn the decision. A loss here would result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost state revenue.
The estimated amount is found in another citation in the lawsuit filing—a September 2020 Oklahoma Tax Commission on potential McGirt tax impacts. It projects a loss of $132.2 million a year if the decision were applied to state sales and use taxes across the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations.
For income tax, about $72.7 million annually would be lost, plus a possible $218.1 million in refund claims for 2017-2019, which is the statute of limitation for such claims.
Those amounts do not include the Quapaw Nation, which was added in the McGirt expansion.
The report includes suggestions on how the state could minimize these losses.
“… the State’s jurisdiction could be expanded through an Act of Congress specifically subjecting citizens of the Indian nations located within the State’s borders to state taxes. Such legislation could take a variety of forms — from a very broad possibility of eliminating all restrictions on state taxation, to a more narrow approach of authorizing only certain state taxes or taxation of certain types of transactions.
“In the absence of federal legislation which may mitigate the impact of McGirt, the State could enter one or more compacts with the tribes for collection and apportionment of various tax types. Historically, the State and the tribes have engaged in compacts for cigarette and tobacco taxes, motor fuel taxes, and license tags.”
Neither of these approaches has been seriously explored. Congressman Tom Cole introduced a bill allowing for criminal jurisdictional compacting, but it’s stalled. Another option could be Congress’ de-establishing the reservations, but that’s unlikely to happen.
That leaves compacting as the most feasible possibility.
“The benefit of tribal compacts should not be discounted. During the last two fiscal years, the State received over $73 million in cigarette and tobacco tax collections as a result of compact sales,” the report states.
However, Gov. Kevin Stitt — a Cherokee Nation citizen — challenged gaming compacts early in his term. That created a rift between the state and tribal nations that has only deepened. In December, the governor canceled hunting and fishing compacts, which had generated $38 million for the state from the Cherokee and Choctaw nations.
Tribal leaders have rightly asked why Oklahoma lawmakers are so quick to tax their citizens while simultaneously cutting taxes for Oklahomans.
Last year, the Legislature reduced corporate and individual income taxes, costing about $137 million annually in revenue. Lawmakers have proposed further income tax reductions and the eventual elimination of sales taxes on groceries, which would take $306 million from the state’s budget yearly.
The tribal leaders have a point. And, state leaders are seeking a fair tax system, considering tribal citizens are also Oklahomans who use the same public infrastructure.Right now, no one is talking to each other. It leaves the opportunity for diplomatic leadership up to federal judges, instead.