Ginnie Graham: Reading romance to be happy during a dark time

The paperback cover of a tattooed torso under the title “Blindsided” got an eyeroll from my teenage son.
“Gah, Mom really?” he said.
My husband laughed. He knows there’s another stack piling up that address race politics, gender dynamics, history and presidential biographies.
Eventually, I’ll get to those. But in this pandemic age, reading what makes you happy should be the priority. Romance and all the tropes it offers make me happy.
This Valentine’s Day, love will arrive in the shape of a chocolate heart, handwritten letter and another romance novel. My husband enables my romantic attraction with gift cards, just another reason this will be our 23rd year together.
Many readers found their way in this past year to the literary land of happily ever after.
After a six-year downturn in romance book sales, an upward snap occurred in March and kept going. In just the first part of last year, the genre saw a 17% increase, according to NPD BookScan.
It’s been a good year for books overall with a jump in sales of 8.2%, the biggest leap in 10 years. Every category enjoyed boost, except travel, which plunged 40%.
Even with the Tulsa City-County Library System building closures, staff stayed busy on the helpline getting the public connected virtually and posting online content.
It took about 20 minutes for a staffer to explain the digital platforms, making me part of the library’s 27% jump in ebook and audiobook check-outs. Easily the best time spent on a helpline.
So people rediscovered reading in the midst of isolation and uncertainty.
Just when lockdowns began, my sister discovered the joy in books with words like “flirt,” “wild,” and “beautiful” in the titles.
She’s read more than 75 romances this past year, besting my 56 novels and novellas. She created a spreadsheet to prove it; we’re pretty competitive.
We figured out ways to share our virtual purchases legally, mastered the online library digital option and started a two-person book club.
Romance has the same lighthearted escapism as the Hallmark Channel, though some favorites would belong on HBO After Dark.
Even the story predictability brings comfort: enemies to lovers, friends to lovers, secret billionaire/royalty/celebrity, trapped with someone, forbidden love, second chances, fake romance turned real, workplace romance, sibling’s best friend and soul mates.
These frameworks go back to Shakespeare and Jane Austen, just now with sexy Scottish accents, smartphones and dating apps.
It’s been a rough year, and anger continues to boil in some places.
A deadly and debilitating virus has the world on edge about keeping our families healthy. People lost jobs and working time. A divisive election politicized everything, right down to wearing a mask.
We watched demonstrations in the streets and an insurrection by domestic terrorists against our U.S. Capitol. Meetings of our local city councils and school boards have featured the anger and disrespect of our fellow residents.
All this was the backdrop to the stress of kids staying at home for distance learning, either full-time or on occasion.
The weight of it can be too much. It’s no wonder so many of us sought solace in a book.
The solitary experience brings a type of meditation; this is alone time within the chaos.
Many readers sought to make sense of the world by retreating into the written word.
Working around news cycles, I wanted to strip the noise away at the end of the day, and romance does that. Reality ceases to exist for about 350 pages, a length manageable to finish in a few days.
Romance books aren’t banal or pedestrian; the good ones inspire and entertain. Good writing is paramount no matter the genre.
These fictional characters can show triumphant in the face of heartbreak, kindness among strangers and maturity among struggle. Through the narratives, they show how healthy relationships affect emotional and physical connections.
Like any literature, the tone varies greatly. Some are fun, like the double entendre of Casey Griffin’s “Must Love Wieneers,” about a veterinary student working with dachshund dog rescues or one of this year’s favorite “The Roommate” from Rosie Danan.
There is the more intricate and nuanced erotica of “Hotelles” by Emma Mars. Most are found in a series around a theme of a small town, workplace family or friend groups.
For too long, cynics put down Valentine’s Day as a holiday to ignore as a sham. The same shame is put to romantic literature.
Enough with the haters. We need more love in the world, to embrace what binds us — the love we have and the love we seek.
I’ll get to that pile of books that deal with the heavier issues of the real world.
For now, I’m sticking with what makes me happy, reading about lives that work out well and hugging my husband who has never judged my book choices.
