Ginnie Graham: Reading romance to be happy during a dark time

A deadly and debilitating virus has the world on edge about keeping our families healthy. People lost jobs and working time. A divisive election politicized everything, right down to wearing a mask.

We watched demonstrations in the streets and an insurrection by domestic terrorists against our U.S. Capitol. Meetings of our local city councils and school boards have featured the anger and disrespect of our fellow residents.

All this was the backdrop to the stress of kids staying at home for distance learning, either full-time or on occasion.

The weight of it can be too much. It’s no wonder so many of us sought solace in a book.

The solitary experience brings a type of meditation; this is alone time within the chaos.

Many readers sought to make sense of the world by retreating into the written word.

Working around news cycles, I wanted to strip the noise away at the end of the day, and romance does that. Reality ceases to exist for about 350 pages, a length manageable to finish in a few days.

Romance books aren’t banal or pedestrian; the good ones inspire and entertain. Good writing is paramount no matter the genre.