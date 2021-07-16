Ginnie Graham: Read a book this summer that makes you happy, fulfilled

The Tulsa City-County Library went with a hybrid summer reading program to be mindful of the ever-shifting status of COVID-19. Last year, everything was online.

Planning the summer program is a massive undertaking that starts a year in advance. Decisions about what to offer were being made in the winter months.

"So with no crystal ball in hand for how things would look during the summer months, we decided to play it safe and continue to offer virtual programming, knowing that we could always put together some pop-up, in-person programs throughout the summer months if things started to look up," said library CEO Kimberly Johnson.

"Thankfully, that’s just what we’ve been able to do. … This hybrid approach has really helped us transition back into a glimpse of library life before COVID-19, and we can’t wait to hopefully have things back to normal for next year’s summer reading program."

Registrations are still coming in, but so far there has been a 200% increase from last year across all age categories.