Ginnie Graham: Put the nix on allowing campaign nicknames on ballots

In my never-will-happen political campaign, the name on the ballot shall be Ginnie "Super Duper" Graham.

Absolutely — people totally call me that. I'll demand a full hearing for the opponent who doubts my super duper bona fides. My mom and sister would happily testify, and so would my youngest nephew (because the kid will say anything for a Happy Meal).

I feel Super Duper, therefore, I would be the Super Duper candidate. So, on the ballot it must go!

Sound ridiculous? Yes, it is. And that was the point of this week's Oklahoma State Election Board hearing when Rep. Sean Roberts fought to be known as Sean "The Patriot" Roberts on the ballot for Labor Commissioner.

He lost. But not before far-right candidate Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging U.S. Sen. James Lankford, testified that he had heard people call Roberts "The Patriot." Roberts will remain on the ballot but with his actual name.

Roberts' attorney said 200 to 600 Oklahomans know him as "The Patriot," like a substitute for his name. Evidence presented was a plaque and card given to Roberts from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association that referred to him as a patriot. He read the card into the record.

Sadly, cards do not count as legal names. Otherwise, my husband could testify that "honey" is my name.

Roberts wasn't the only one working a nickname onto the ballot. Former lawmaker (and former Democrat) Ben Robinson is listed as Bulldog Ben Robinson as he runs as an independent for the 2nd District congressional seat. I'm told he does go by that name.

In the past, Virginia "Blue Jeans" Jenner has been a perennial candidate. It's not really surprising a guy named William Murray from Toadsuck, Texas, was better known as "Alfalfa Bill" when elected Oklahoma governor in 1931. The difference is Alfalfa Bill was a name he used daily, in business and in introductions. I'm not sure how often Roberts introduces himself as "The Patriot."

Personally, when I hear "The Patriot," Australian actor Mel Gibson comes to mind from that so-so 2000 movie.

It's a good call for the Election Board not allow candidates to incorporate political slogans into ballot names. Otherwise, candidates would be coming up with all kinds of naming tricks.

Elections would end up sounding like professional wrestling bouts: John "All-American" Jones versus Jane "Loyalist" Smith for county assessor or Betty "Honest" Williams challenges Bob "Maverick" Miller for mayor.

The name would springboard into the marketing campaign around whatever nickname was chosen, complete with red, white and blue color combos.

Even the video ads could be woven into the theme, like Tim "Tough" Jackson shown working out or driving a big truck. Perhaps Tracy "Dependable" Tompkins would be depicted running a meeting. So tough, so dependable — just like their names.

For my Super Duper video, imagine a tiara and Superwoman cape. But my superpowers are things like organizing lists, slaying the Oxford comma and writing a column while binge-watching a drama series.

Candidates could choose names like those random quizzes on social media: your last Halloween costume, assigned house in the Harry Potter world or childhood pet name.

That would change my Super Duper to Clown, Ravenclaw and Hopalong Cassidy. I'm liking the possibilities of Ravenclaw campaign videos.

The lesson from "The Patriot" ought to be that a person cannot give themselves a nickname; that's just weird. It was even the premise of a "Seinfeld" episode mocking a character George Costanza when trying to call himself "T-bone."

Candidates would be better served by showing voters their worth rather than working into a pithy moniker. Or, at least, wear a corresponding costume like the WWE to really go all the way with it — a super duper idea.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.