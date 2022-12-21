Ginnie Graham: Preplan how to deal with those difficult family members

Getting ready for holiday gatherings often requires more than finding grandma’s cheese ball recipe or having all the gifts wrapped.

It’s figuring out how to ignore that uncle when he spouts election conspiracies. There might be an aunt who always asks when you’re going to have kids. Siblings tend to give a hard time about any number of things.

Each family has its own dynamics; all members have their own triggers and annoyances.

“You have to do some mental prep work before you go. We go to these events expecting it to be different, but it won’t be,” says Meg Myers Morgan, University of Oklahoma-Tulsa assistant professor of political science and director of the master of public administration program.

Morgan has developed techniques on dealing with these touchy get-togethers after years of teaching political science. She’s led classrooms full of people who don’t agree on much but find ways to talk civilly about difficult topics.

Those tips transfer into everyday life.

“Think it through. If you can expect it, you can deal with it better,” Morgan said.

For starters, have some key phrases ready to go.

“I don’t want to talk politics today.” “I don’t subscribe to that idea.” “Let’s not talk business on a holiday.” “That’s an interesting take.” “Hey, pretty sure Mom needs help. I’m going to go check.”

The idea is not to think of something in the moment. Have an arsenal of remarks to pull from.

“No response is a great response, too. Being quiet and staring at the person is a completely acceptable response — and kind of funny,” Morgan said.

Also, Mom probably does need help, so go check on her once in a while.

If you end up engaging on someone’s contrary ideas, again, have a plan. A good way to deal with it is by being curious and keeping the person talking.

“Wow, I’ve not heard that. Where’d you get the information?” “What’s the source on that?” “Huh, that’s a new one — how’d you verify that?”

The trick is to not argue back; just continue asking questions.

“Don’t spend any time defending your own position. Just listen and keep it on them. They’ll eventually run out of things to say,” Morgan said. “They are arguing with themselves. It’s sort of like playing tennis with the garage door.”

Another way to move past a tricky topic is to ask their motivation: “Why are you telling me this?” “Is there a reason you want me to hear about it?” “Why are you asking me about that?”

No matter the answer, it provides an opening to end the topic: “Duly noted.” “OK, well, now I know.” “I appreciate it, but I have no response.” “I have no opinion on that.” “I hadn’t put any thought to it. So, have you tried Mom’s cheesecake?”

If you want to debate a point, know what you want to accomplish.

“If the goal is to change someone’s mind, that’s an unattainable goal,” Morgan said. “If your goal is to state your case and stand your ground, that’s different.”

In that engagement, understand the rules of the game. Is it a volley with a spirited, thoughtful and respectful back-and-forth? Or is it a one-sided screed from someone who just likes to fight?

If it’s the latter, don’t belabor a point. Have a say and move on to something else.

“Don’t ever take anything personally, even though I know it feels that way,” Morgan said. “For this person, the issue is about politics and not about you as a person.”

These tactics are for situations that are not toxic to a person’s mental health. Some families may be too dysfunctional for these diversions to work.

“No one and no event is worth your mental health. So before you go, check in with your mental health,” Morgan said. “Realize if you are going to go, you aren’t going to change anyone’s mind. So think, ‘I’m going to go and keep myself emotionally safe.’”

Consider the buddy system. Let your loved ones know that if a quarrelsome person has you cornered, they need to provide an intervention for an escape.

“Anytime we engage in family dynamics at all, it brings up stuff from our past,” Morgan said. “But remember, we’re not in a battle; there is no winner. We are in relationships with people with whom we have a shared history, good and sometimes hard. If you protect your mental health, know what to expect and prepare your responses, then you will have bright and beautiful holidays.”

Featured video: