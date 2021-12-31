Ginnie Graham: Predictable things to come for 2022

A new year always brings an optimism that things will be different and better. But, some things are predictable, and a turn of the calendar doesn't change that.
I may not be Carnac the Magnificent (a reference to confuse my teenagers and anyone under 30) but the next 365 days have a few events for-certain to happen.
A social war will break out at the Oklahoma Legislature. Already many elected officials are wanting take away rights and censor stuff they don't personally like. Funny how Oklahomans tout a loyalty to freedom but have no problem taking that away from others.
I'll cry at my son's high school graduation. Clichés stick around for a reason; they often ring true. Like how raising kids makes for long days but short years. At times, we had to pull that kid to the finish line, but I'm so proud of him for getting there.
Something will break down in my house. Probably on the day of my son's high school graduation party.
COVID will linger. As long as people politicize science and stubbornly ignore public health recommendations, we'll be stuck in this pandemic loop. It will sadly lead to unnecessary deaths, illness and life interruptions. I hope to be wrong on this one.
The Discovery Lab children's museum will be incredible. It's a safe bet that the much-anticipated $51 million project at the Gathering Place is going to be a big draw when it opens in later January. What a wonderful addition to Tulsa's future.
The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture is going to add to Tulsa's coolness. Set for a fall opening, OKPOP located across from the historic Cain's Ballroom in the Arts District will have an impressive array of exhibits donated by Oklahoma artists, from apparel worn by Alfre Woodard in the Netflix series "Luke Cage" to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame statuette presented to Bob Wills’ family during his induction ceremony in 1999.
Researchers and fans will flock to the Bob Dylan Center opening in May. Tulsa found a niche in archiving the work of songwriters, becoming a hub for historians, writers and other people seeking documents from notable artists of different eras.
I will not understand my teenage daughter. In so many instances, she has informed me of this reality. That includes unwanted advice on navigating the tricky intricacies of teen girl relationships to asking a question about TikTok. Honestly, I really don't understand most of the time, but she still gives me hugs so we're good.
Mom will give her family a reflection of her life. She turns 70 this year. This means a big party with a tiara, insane amount of wine, Beach Boys music and slideshow. She'll also give my sister and me an updated obituary (like I'm not going to have a say in that) and itinerary of her funeral, which is minimum two-day affair. She'll be with us a minimum of 30 more years, but she likes being prepared.
I turn 50 in January. No obituary, tiara or party are planned. Well, maybe the tiara.
My social media circle will get smaller. It's an election year, so buckle up for crazy posts and shares. Get to know the pause, block, hide, unfollow and report buttons.
Another Marvel movie will come out. I don't know what characters are left and have lost track of all the storylines, but it'll be great.
Another streaming service will be added to our already too-long list for some new series. Seriously, what is the tipping point for all these apps?
College football fans will start fights on Twitter. No matter the school, no matter the coach, no matter the record, Oklahomans love to argue over football.
Worldwide attention will be on the Osage Nation and other sovereign tribes within Oklahoma's borders. Just as last year's centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre attracted international media and questions about the current race relationships in the city, the same will happen after the release of "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Apple Studios. Anyone with an Apple device will have access to the star-studded film directed by Martin Scorsese. Considering the deteriorated relationships between the Indigenous nations and state government, there will be more difficult answers to those questions.
Oklahoma public education will be a centerpiece of state elections. With State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister challenging incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, public schools are going to be caught in the middle of this political battle. Schools need less politics, not more.
Workers will have options. With retirements soaring, American workers have forced workplace changes such as higher wages and better environments. They will have more choices for employment.
So, here's a toast to a new year, a wish for new beginning and a sweeping away of old messes. Let's just hope things don't give us more messes to clean up for 2023.
