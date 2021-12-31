Ginnie Graham: Predictable things to come for 2022

I will not understand my teenage daughter. In so many instances, she has informed me of this reality. That includes unwanted advice on navigating the tricky intricacies of teen girl relationships to asking a question about TikTok. Honestly, I really don't understand most of the time, but she still gives me hugs so we're good.

Mom will give her family a reflection of her life. She turns 70 this year. This means a big party with a tiara, insane amount of wine, Beach Boys music and slideshow. She'll also give my sister and me an updated obituary (like I'm not going to have a say in that) and itinerary of her funeral, which is minimum two-day affair. She'll be with us a minimum of 30 more years, but she likes being prepared.

I turn 50 in January. No obituary, tiara or party are planned. Well, maybe the tiara.

My social media circle will get smaller. It's an election year, so buckle up for crazy posts and shares. Get to know the pause, block, hide, unfollow and report buttons.

Another Marvel movie will come out. I don't know what characters are left and have lost track of all the storylines, but it'll be great.