Ginnie Graham: Political middle must help America find its backbone

A weary looking President Joe Biden invoked God’s name repeatedly Tuesday night to challenge the country’s backbone after yet another mass shooting at a school.

Nineteen children. Two teachers.

Add them to the list of victims from the 26 other school shootings so far this year. That is a sentence journalists in other countries don’t have to write.

Biden didn’t give a prayer. I couldn’t have handled a prayer. Saying prayers isn't enough. That’s talking without introspection. That’s asking for something, whether for forgiveness or guidance.

There needs to be more giving. More listening. More sacrifice. More caring about our fellow men, women and children.

Those are the actions of the faithful. That’s what we need right now.

Trusting in God means using the sense that God gave us to save ourselves and our children.

Americans have become numb to the body count. Americans have become jaded about politics around guns. Americans have become scared to stand up to weapon absolutists.

This pessimism has a cost. It seeps into the psyches, causing a corrosion of trust in one another and in the future. It breeds cynicism and hopelessness.

After classes ended on the day of the shooting, I heard teenagers talking through that trauma. None believed those in power will do anything. None think changes will be made to protect them.

All think they could be victims of a mass shooting. They look for exits in rooms. They know brain health is a low priority. They aren’t anti-gun, but even youth recognize this dangerous status quo.

This is the legacy we are leaving them — violence and the expectation of violence framed as some ill-conceived ideology of freedom. Being on constant alert a warzone could break out doesn’t feel very free.

There are solutions, if our elected leaders are willing to make them.

Technology exists for safer guns, such as fingerprint locks similar to our smartphones. Access to assault weapons needs to be examined. Background checks tightened. A possible return of gun licenses, at least in some cases.

Research is slim on profiles of the shooters. Some had mental health disorders; some didn’t, but nearly all were white men and young. We need more information behind gun violence to make better policy decisions.

The nation has some catching up to do. In 1996, Congress banned using federal money for gun violence research. That lifted a bit in 2021 when Congress allocated $25 million to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health to study the issue.

For years, the leading cause of death for teenagers was car accidents. What did we do? We implemented graduated driver’s license programs, tinkered with legal driving ages, added safety features to cars and pushed driving education.

In 2020, firearms became the No. 1 killer of children and youth, according to the CDC. What have we done? Nothing.

To do anything — and we have to start doing something — the political extremes must bend.

No right is without limits. The entire legal profession is based on arguing about limitations on constitutional freedoms. Free speech comes with laws around libel and slander. Voting rights are being chipped away. And the list goes on.

When it comes to the Second Amendment, the right-wing extreme of the political spectrum has a fierce and unyielding approach that all weapons should be available to all Americans. The left extreme wants to ban everything.

The political middle remains paralyzed, avoiding demonization by either side or tiring of the fight for progress that won't come.

That's me. The moment I gave up was after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. It took less than five minutes for a mentally ill 20-year-old to shoot through locked security doors to kill 26 people; most victims were kids just 6 and 7 years old.

Like many parents that night, I slept next to my 5-year-old daughter, shedding some tears for the parents unable to cradle their children. Certainly the deaths of such young children would inspire bipartisanship, I though. Surely this would be the turning point.

Instead, rhetoric ramped up to protect guns. Weapons and ammo sales skyrocketed. State and cities passed less restrictive guns laws. Schools got more security and held shooter drills.

Politicians raked in millions of contributions from the gun lobby. The National Rifle Association started a grade card for candidates.

Mass shooting deaths kept coming. In 2018, Education Week began tracking shootings in schools — just schools. So far, 119 have occurred.

I joined the jaded masses, struck speechless, frustrated and angry about the mounting rampages — at school, theaters, nightclubs, concerts and grocery stores.

More guns haven't helped.

The U.S. has more guns in circulation than people. There are about 121 firearms for every 100 residents.

When the Robb Elementary School tragedy happened in Uvalde, Texas, the funerals were still being planned from the last headline-making mass shooting from just 10 days earlier in Buffalo, New York. There, a gunman followed through on his racist online rants to kill Black people, buying into a conspiratorial and xenophobic fear of minorities replacing white people.

Biden looked tired when he addressed the nation. Having lost two children, a 1-year-old daughter to a car wreck and 46-year-old son to cancer, he takes parental grief personally.

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said. “There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. Suffocating.”

There was an anger there, too.

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”

He spoke of courage to support common sense gun laws. He alluded to the middle ground. The middle needs to speak up now.

“When in God’s name are we going to do what we know needs to be done?” he asked. “Where in God’s name is our backbone? It’s time to turn this pain into action.”

