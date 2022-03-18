Ginnie Graham: Playing education bill whack-a-mole at the Oklahoma Legislature

Four years ago on spring break, my kids stood at a Tulsa intersection with a group of friends and PTA moms with signs reading “49th is not OK” and “I have 30 kids in my class.”

That was a preview to the two-week teacher walkout the following month that became the largest education protest in decades. A crowd of Tulsa teachers literally walked to the Capitol. A group of 200 female lawyers wearing all black went office-to-office talking to lawmakers.

Parents learned what it was like to be blown off by their elected representatives. And they learned which ones were open to conversations or were outright supportive.

The monumental effort came after a decade of legislative failures to boost minimum teacher pay. It was the steam let off after a buildup of frustrations.

We’re heading back in that direction. No significant investments in public education have been made since that walkout.

Right now, keeping up with the anti-public education bills is like playing whack-a-mole. Just when a bad bill seems to go down, another pops up. Then that other bad bill reappears.

Nothing is really over at the Legislature until the final gavel comes down at 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. Even then, there is always next year.

Despite the findings of surveys with statistical tinkering, Oklahoma currently ranks No. 35 in average starting teacher salary and No. 34 in average salary, according to the National Education Association. It’s not at the top of the region but not last. Texas is still higher.

But the state is No. 46 in per-pupil expenditure. That’s the figure showing classroom and school conditions. Ranking lower are Nevada, Arizona, Mississippi and Utah.

This reflects the work environment for teachers and learning environment for students.

At schools that have active Parent Teacher Associations and foundations (not all have this support), those groups are asked to fund basic needs like transportation costs or fees to extracurricular competitions.

Classroom sizes haven’t budged, and teacher resources continue to lag.

Imagine being able to regroup after the pandemic and have mass teacher training on best practices to integrate online learning.

That’s not the reality for public schools. Districts are scrambling to fill vacancies and to keep the teachers they have.

Staffing has reached a crisis level. Teachers continue to leave the state, get out of the profession and retire at record rates.

As teachers and staff call in sick or need to miss a day, schools occasionally close because they don’t have enough workers. Substitutes are hard to come by, and temps are not a long-term solution.

Emergency certifications, which allow for unqualified people to teach, used to be rare. Only 32 were granted in 2011. Then, the numbers exploded. So far this year, more than 3,400 emergency certifications have been approved by the state.

Oklahoma lawmakers ought to be talking about possible remedies for improvements. Some states have various loan forgiveness programs for teachers, offer paid internships or provide other teacher incentives.

Instead, Oklahoma’s legislators are arguing over how much public school money ought to go to private schools. Couched as parental choice, it’s a not-so-subtle attempt at dismantling public education. It would take a minimum of $118 million from public schools, harm rural schools most and widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Then there are the culture war issues whipped by national special interest groups over stuff like critical race theory and misinformation about social-emotional learning.

Just last week, some lawmakers tore into teachers associations for having dues automatically taken out of paychecks. Only that’s not actually happening. In Oklahoma, teachers must opt-in to that withdrawal, just like they do with health plans.

Let’s not forget the wasted time trying to ban books and punish librarians. This came from fear-mongering over LGTBQ+ and race issues. As a parent of teens, I’m more concerned about getting them to read more books.

Somewhere along the line, legislators suggested that parents give $1,000 anonymously to their children’s teachers and that district school nutrition programs be managed by a different state agency. One bill sought to remove school board member training.

These aren’t what public school parents are seeking in reforms and changes. Money is always going to be an issue, and we need to figure out how to keep up with those costs.

We want smaller classrooms and need more teachers to do that. We want schools with options for all kids, whether they need special education services or Advanced Placement courses. We want more counselors — those to handle career planning and separate ones trained in mental health.

Better coordination is needed between tech schools and local school districts. Extracurricular activities ought to be available, accessible and supported.

We want less regulation. Graduation requirements now include specific completion of the SAT with essay, a CPR test and a financial literacy course. In a couple of years, graduates will have to pass a citizenship test and finish a battery of career modules.

This is on top of annual state testing. It’s too much.

We are tired of seeing good teachers leave, raising funds for basic needs, dealing with onerous state mandates, hearing about the latest national manufactured criticism and fighting for our educators to be respected.

Four years isn’t that long ago, but it seems like forever. Public education needs champions, but so far at the Capitol they’ve been hard to find.

