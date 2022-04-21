Ginnie Graham: Planting a seed to make Oklahoma better

Attorney Colleen McCarty left the corporate manufacturing world as a leadership trainer in 2016 about the time she was put on bed rest for a difficult pregnancy. It was a turning point for her and, maybe, for Oklahoma.

“The only thing keeping my mind off of being stuck in bed me were criminal law podcasts,” she said. “It’s silly, but I got obsessed with the criminal system and wanted to understand it better. I wanted to know why it is so broken.”

It inspired her to return to school for a law degree, graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law. During law school, she worked in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office.

Eventually, she found her calling with the Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, serving as policy counsel and deputy director. It brought together her interests of research, policy development and law into figuring out why Oklahoma has the nation’s worst incarceration rates.

Working on these policies reminded her of those experiences developing training curriculum for entry-level manufacturing jobs.

“Many of my students were coming out of the criminal justice system or were justice-involved,” McCarty said. “I found it interesting how open they were about what they were facing and self-reflective.”

It may not be surprising McCarty was approached to start the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. It’s part of a national nonprofit dedicated to tackling societal problems through a legal framework. The Oklahoma center officially launches in June but has already started its work.

“The Appleseed Network empowers local leaders to take on injustices that have developed,” McCarty said. “We diagnose policy problems, ask questions and lean on other centers for support. It’s a bottom-up look at policy and social challenges.”

The Appleseed Network was forged during the 35th reunion of the Harvard Law School class of 1958. The alumni had experienced prosperity but challenged themselves to make a more lasting difference. They believed in tackling social problems at the root.

This isn’t the traditional model of providing free legal services. Usually, those programs take on individual cases. The Appleseed approach takes a broader view but starts at the community level.

It establishes a legal social justice framework on four tenets: legislation, community organizing, research and structural litigation. Projects chosen flow through each of these areas.

For example, with the criminal system reforms, it was found laws enacted in the 1980s and 1990s during a tough-on-crime era had unintentional consequences. That research led to the formation of an advocacy group to push for legislative updates.

The same type of process could be applied to other areas of state and municipal governments.

“To me, the law is the closest thing to magic,” McCarty said. “People don’t have a good opinion of it, but they don’t fully grasp the law is ours to change and mold. We sometimes feel victim to it rather than feeling it belongs to us.”

The Oklahoma Appleseed Center founding board includes attorney and psychologist Kathy LaFortune as chairwoman along with attorney Tom Hillis, Vince LoVoi (previous board chairman of the Oklahoma Policy Institute), and Jasmine Sankofa, a researcher with the national criminal justice reform group FWD.us.

Oklahoma is fortunate to have several nonprofit and advocacy groups doing research and direct services to improve social challenges. McCarty said the Appleseed Center won’t be duplicating this work.

“I see it as complementary,” she said.

Among the first projects will be researching misdemeanor classifications and fines, evaluating some post-conviction cases at the Pardon and Parole Board stage and creating a mentorship program between churches and underserved public schools.

The youth project will start with a reading program already underway at First Presbyterian Church.

“I want the Appleseed Center to have a direct, positive impact on people’s lives, not just policy,” McCarty said.

It will be preparing a handbook of rights for people who have mental health challenges and need legal help. Also, McCarty would like to see more accountability for state agencies and a deeper program offering free legal services.

“We need to beef up the Oklahoma pro bono culture,” she said. “We haven’t had it as a priority focus statewide. Some firms will include it as an initiative, but other states have done a better job growing this area.”

Social justice remains the core of the Appleseed Network’s mission. Unfortunately, some in the fringe of the conservative right wing are tempted to hijack the term into something it’s not.

Social justice is about ensuring everyone has equal and equitable access to community resources—something everyone ought to want.

McCarty stresses the nonpartisan position of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center, saying the work is driven by data, facts and research.

“We all agree on more than we think we do,” she said. “There is so much good ground in the middle to come together to make sound decisions. We want to bring people to the table and find solutions.

“This is not about politics, but it is about best practices and policies to get the best outcomes for our community.”

