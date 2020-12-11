Ginnie Graham: Perfect storm hit Oklahoma driver testing offices creating massive backlog

For those locations where it is still an option, there is no guarantee of getting a slot. I know a teenager and his mother who showed up at 7 a.m. at the Tulsa westside office and waited until at least 3 p.m. before giving up.

This is unusual.

“A year ago, we were able to take in more walk-ins and not have to stack in so many online appointments,” Stewart said.

Some families can afford the private driving schools that bypass some of this. If a 15½-year-old has completed one of the private driver’s education programs, they are issued a permit through DPS with a written test waiver and can take the driving portion through those certified instructors.

But, those programs costs hundreds of dollars. That’s out of reach of many.

The state charges $4 for a written test and $33.50 when obtaining a full license after the permit.

First-time drivers aren’t always young teenagers. Some are in college or older and never needed a license before now.

The calendar schedules exams for 60 business days. Even if it expanded to 120 days, it’s a good bet they will fill up within minutes.