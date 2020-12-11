Ginnie Graham: Perfect storm hit Oklahoma driver testing offices creating massive backlog

It was easier getting U2 concert tickets two years ago in Tulsa than it is to land an appointment for a driver’s test in all of Oklahoma.
Right now, the state’s 30 sites are booked well into March. It’s been this way for months.
Each evening about 6 p.m., wanna-be Oklahoma drivers log onto the Department of Public Safety’s online calendar to grab a time when a new day is added.
Be ready to search fast and move quickly. I’ve not had such luck, and I’m willing to drive to Woodward at this point.
That is how tired I am of being my teenage son’s chauffer.
“We know of the difficulties and frustrations and hear about it every day,” said Sarah Stewart, director of media operations for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. “We are doing what we can with the resources and staff we have.”
While navigating the public safety bureaucracy could never be called easy, a convergence of things beyond the department’s control has worsened service access.
“It’s been like a perfect storm for us,” Stewart said.
The fiscal year started out with a 9% agency budget cut. Twenty-eight vacant testing examiner positions became unfilled permanently.
Then, the pandemic hit and closed all offices for a month. No one was getting licenses.
Even when the offices re-opened, several intermittently shut down after COVID-19 exposures.
The individual offices re-assigned staff, who could be one of the examiners, to the door for taking temperatures, monitoring capacity and overseeing the sign-in.
“That backed us up even more,” Stewart said.
The mandate of rolling out Real ID required even more staff time.
The agency has shifted when able. After federal adjustments were made regarding commercial driver licenses, the state mirrored those changes.
CDLs or commercial learning permits that expired in or after March will be considered valid through the end of the year. And, renewal applications can be made online.
Be prepared for at least a two-week wait for those approvals because of the stretched staff. There isn’t such wiggle room for other licenses.
“For first-timers getting a license, they have to go to a DPS office in the state; that’s by statute,” Stewart said.
Formerly, potential drivers could walk in and wait for an opening. Most state offices aren’t offering that option any more.
For those locations where it is still an option, there is no guarantee of getting a slot. I know a teenager and his mother who showed up at 7 a.m. at the Tulsa westside office and waited until at least 3 p.m. before giving up.
This is unusual.
“A year ago, we were able to take in more walk-ins and not have to stack in so many online appointments,” Stewart said.
Some families can afford the private driving schools that bypass some of this. If a 15½-year-old has completed one of the private driver’s education programs, they are issued a permit through DPS with a written test waiver and can take the driving portion through those certified instructors.
But, those programs costs hundreds of dollars. That’s out of reach of many.
The state charges $4 for a written test and $33.50 when obtaining a full license after the permit.
First-time drivers aren’t always young teenagers. Some are in college or older and never needed a license before now.
The calendar schedules exams for 60 business days. Even if it expanded to 120 days, it’s a good bet they will fill up within minutes.
This isn’t just a problem of inconvenience; it’s a looming workforce problem.
Oklahomans need cars to get to work. Though Tulsa and Oklahoma City have public transportation, there are limitations.
Rural Oklahomans are completely reliant on driving.
As the pandemic lifts next year, people are going to need to drive to get to their jobs. Families need to drive to shuttle kids to school and activities or help as caregivers to older relatives.
It would be nice to live in a place where driving wasn’t such as necessity, but that’s not Middle America. People need access to obtain driving licenses within a reasonable timeframe.
The public safety department added three additional workstations in an Oklahoma City office for more testing. Three more workstations are planned for Tulsa’s Eastgate Mall location.
The only way to alleviate this problems is hiring staff, and that means more funding.
The agency received a $100,000 grant from the federal COVID-19 relief package to process the online license renewals.
The Legislature redirected $10,000 from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to the Department of Public Safety to open two locations on Saturdays for CDL replacements, renewals and written tests.
Oklahoma lawmakers face many problems. This one is solvable and deserves attention.
Next year’s state budget is going to be slim, and all agencies are bracing for bad news. But, Congress is expected to pass a second stimulus that provides money for states and cities to address ongoing pandemic needs.
Oklahoma’s current inability to provide prompt driving tests is directly related to COVID-19. It will affect the economy.
Lawmakers need to prioritize knocking down this backlog before the pandemic subsides. Workers, and potential workers, need to have licenses in hand as they return to their jobs.
Getting a chance to take a state-required driving test shouldn’t be equivalent to hitting the lottery; it’s too important to our families and our economy.
Featured video:
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!